Amazon settles with NLRB to give workers power to organize

Challenging D.C.’s top independent, progressive bookstore to live up to its own ideals, workers at Politics & Prose on Tuesday filed for a union. The workers, who want to join UFCW Local 400 as the Politics & Prose Workers Union, say they have a majority among the three-store group’s 65 workers, and they’ve asked the owners for voluntary card-check recognition. If the union succeeds, Politics & Prose, a frequent host of pro-worker and progressive programs at its flagship store in Northwest D.C., would be one of the few unionized independent bookstores in the U.S. and, the workers tweeted, the first in D.C.
Comments / 0