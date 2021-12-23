ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon settles with NLRB to give workers power to organize

Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Under pressure to improve worker rights, Amazon has reached a...

www.timesdaily.com

Upworthy

Amazon worker died on the job after being denied sick leave, say co-workers

Two Amazon workers reportedly died at the company's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, according to co-workers. One of the workers who passed away reportedly had a request for a sick leave denied following which they suffered a stroke and 'died on the job.' One of the co-workers said the company also told them to continue working as usual despite the man passing away. The co-workers spoke to the workers’ rights organization 'More Perfect Union' about the deaths that happened with hours of each other on November 28 and 29, with one of them dying at the facility, while the other passed away while being transported from work in an ambulance, reported MSN News.
BESSEMER, AL
Times Daily

Outlets hurt by dwindling public interest in news in 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — The presidential election, pandemic and racial reckoning were stories that drove intense interest and engagement to news outlets in 2020. To a large degree, 2021 represented the inevitable hangover. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Daily

Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

BOSTON (AP) — When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Labor Board Settlement is ‘Crucial’ for Union Organizing

A sweeping settlement between Amazon.com Inc. and the federal labor board could give unions their best chance yet to establish a beachhead in efforts to organize workers at the nation’s largest e-commerce company. In the agreement, made public Dec. 23, Amazon promised to give workers more leeway to conduct...
LABOR ISSUES
FOXBusiness

Amazon, NLRB reach settlement making it easier for employees to engage in labor organizing efforts

Amazon and the National Labor Relations Board have reached a settlement that will make it easier for its employees to engage in labor organizing efforts. Under the settlement, which was finalized on Wednesday, Amazon will be required to inform past and present employees who have worked at the company as far back as March of their labor rights under the National Labor Relations Act through email, its A to Z app, and posted notices in its fulfillment centers, sortation centers, receive centers, specialty, and delivery stations nationwide.
CHICAGO, IL
Engadget

Amazon will remind workers about their rights following an NLRB deal

The tussle between Amazon and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has taken another turn after the company reached a nationwide settlement with the agency. Amazon has agreed to remind current and former workers across the US about their labor rights on notices posted in workplaces, and on the mobile app and website for workers. Amazon will also send a copy of the notice to email addresses it has on file for any employee who worked at its facilities between March 22nd and December 22nd.
BUSINESS
newhope.com

[email protected]: Amazon, NLRB settle on organizing | Vertical farms not growing | A look at food labor

Online retail giant Amazon has reached an agreement with the National Labor Relations Board to allow its employees to organize without retribution from the company, according to The Associated Press. Amazon is required to reach out to former and current warehouse workers to notify them of their rights. If the labor board learns that Amazon violated the agreement, NLRB can sue without going through administrative hearings first. Amazon employs 750,000 nationwide.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Herald & Review

COLUMN: Organizing Amazon affects us all

Christmas trees, Hanukkah candles, New Year’s countdown clocks — these are some of the ways we mark the holiday season. But Amazon workers have other, more brutal metrics this time of year. The company demands that they pick, stow, pack, ship and deliver at a faster rate and for longer hours.
RETAIL
dclabor.org

Politics & Prose workers organize

Challenging D.C.’s top independent, progressive bookstore to live up to its own ideals, workers at Politics & Prose on Tuesday filed for a union. The workers, who want to join UFCW Local 400 as the Politics & Prose Workers Union, say they have a majority among the three-store group’s 65 workers, and they’ve asked the owners for voluntary card-check recognition. If the union succeeds, Politics & Prose, a frequent host of pro-worker and progressive programs at its flagship store in Northwest D.C., would be one of the few unionized independent bookstores in the U.S. and, the workers tweeted, the first in D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
wgbh.org

Teamsters’ President-elect wants to organize Amazon workers

This March, Sean O’Brien will be leading the 1.4 million members of the International Teamsters Union as their president. He’s currently the head of Local 25 in Boston and Vice President Eastern Region, International Brotherhood of Teamsters. He joined Jim Braude on Greater Boston to discuss his goals, including his plan to organize Amazon workers.
LABOR ISSUES
FOX2548 & WIProud

Tyson Giving Bonuses to Frontline Workers

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. Tyson Foods is giving out bonuses to its frontline workers to the tune of 50 million dollars in total. Tyson said in a release that it’s due to their efforts over the past year. It says for team members in the US, the one-time bonuses will be based […]
BUSINESS
Times Daily

'Go in peace': US church founded in 1800 holds last service

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania church with a 221-year history held its final service and is scheduled to close at the end of the year because of declining membership and attendance. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
RELIGION
Times Daily

Many US churches canceling in-person Christmas services

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S., numerous churches have canceled in-person Christmas services, disappointing pastors and churchgoers who consider them an annual highlight. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
RELIGION
Essence

Amazon Workers Identified In Deadly Warehouse Collapse

At least six Amazon workers were killed when an Amazon warehouse partially collapsed after a devastating tornado hit the Edwardsville, Illinois facility. Officials confirmed that at least six people were killed when an EF-3 tornado caused an Amazon warehouse to partially collapse in Edwardsville, Illinois. This tornado was a part...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

