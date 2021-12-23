ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Dorsey and Marc Andreessen Feud on Twitter Over Web3

Cover picture for the articleSquare CEO Jack Dorsey and VC legend Marc Andreessen are fueding on Twitter over the future of web3. Web3 refers to the next generation of the internet, based on blockchain technology. As such, web3 uses the features and characteristics of blockchain to improve traditionally weak areas, such as security and reliability....

makeuseof.com

Why People Are Angry at Jack Dorsey for Criticizing Web3

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has drawn the ire of the Web3 community following comments about Web3, in which he said that venture capitalists own it. What followed was a flurry of responses and criticism. Here's a look at what Dorsey said and why it has people so riled up...
INTERNET
bitcoin.com

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk Raise Concerns Over Web3 as Skepticism About Ownership Grows

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has ignited a debate about web3 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized it. Dorsey warned of the risks from centralization, emphasizing that web3 is owned by venture capitalists (VCs), hiding under the premise of decentralization. “I’m concerned to see ‘the industry’ be distracted under false pretenses when we could all be working on things that have a chance at fixing the real issues,” Dorsey wrote.
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Jack Dorsey Goes Bananas Against VCs and the Centralization of Web3

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Twitter that VCs were gaining all the benefits of Web3 and that it was another form of centralization. Many notable names fought back, dismissing the criticism. Former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey launched a series of disparaging tweets against venture capitalists and...
BUSINESS
soyacincau.com

Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he’s banned from Web3, after spat with major Web3 investor

Since leaving his position as Twitter CEO, the bird app’s founder Jack Dorsey has been keeping himself busy still. His most recent endeavor appears to revolve around Web3, the idea of a decentralised web based on the blockchain. Specifically, he called out the irony that Web3, supposedly aimed at decentralising the web and making it community-focused, is mostly being funded by venture capitalists.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Elon Musk Tells Jack Dorsey And Crypto Twitter Why He's 'Pro DOGE'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk weighed in on a Twitter debate between former Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CEO and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) advocate Jack Dorsey and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) proponents to explain why he favored meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). What Happened: In a tweet on Thursday, Musk replied to...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Jack Dorsey Starts an unfollowing spree after igniting a Web 3 feud

Jack Dorsey cuts off Brian Armstrong, Marc Andressen, and others from his timeline after igniting a Web 3 feud. Dorsey and Musk think that Web 3 is a faulty innovation. Recently, Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk expressed their ideas that Web 3 is a trick and not as good as its developers say. As a result, many have raised their opinion regarding the matter. On December 21, 2021, Dorsey tweeted that Web 3 is a centralized innovation that gives VCs the right to push their incentives.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk Ignite Discussion on Who Actually Owns web3

Block (formerly Square) CEO Jack Dorsey and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday to discuss venture capital firms participating in the development of web3. “You don’t own ‘web3,’” Dorsey tweeted. “The VCs and their LPs do.”. Twitter user Balaji Srinivasan replied to...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin Will Replace U.S. Dollar

Former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO and current chief at fintech firm Block (formerly Square), Jack Dorsey, had a tweet exchange Monday evening with rap star and Grammy winner Cardi B. The performer tweeted to her 20.5 million followers the following question, “Do you think crypto will replace the dollar?” To which Dorsey replied, “Yes, Bitcoin will.”
MARKETS
cheddar.com

Dorsey, Musk Express Skepticism Over Blockchain-based Web3

Although still early in development, blockchain technology, Web3, also known as Web 3.0 has been getting a lot of attention from some top tech names lately. Web3 is based on blockchain technology, which powers NFT’s and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. With Web3, users would ideally control their own data, rather than have it be controlled by a few large companies. But, Tesla CEO Elon musk isn't buying into Web3 just yet, tweeting over the weekend that the decentralized iteration of the internet seems more like a marketing "buzzword" right now than reality. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey also chiming in to the conversation, expressing doubt over whether or not Web3 would actually be decentralized if ownership still belonged to venture capital firms. Parker McCurley, co-founder & CEO of Decent Labs explains the significance of Web3 catching the eye of the tech giants, and what Web3 could mean for the future of the internet.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Web3 fans and venture investors return fire after Jack Dorsey’s disparaging tweet

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Some of Silicon Valley's biggest names have gotten into a dispute over the political and economic effects of competing cryptocurrencies and blockchains. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's tweet Tuesday criticizing Web3 as being a tool of venture capital firms and their investors drew plenty of pushback from fans of the next-generation Internet concept, including, well, venture capitalists.
INTERNET
Street.Com

Jack Dorsey Keeps Dissing Web3

The newest version of the internet is provoking a particularly strong reaction from Twitter ( (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report) founder Jack Dorsey. Also known as Web 3.0, web3 is what advocates describe as a version of the internet that is decentralized and based on blockchain. It has come under increasing scrutiny from some marquee-name tech leaders this week, who have questioned how it may function or be governed, if at all.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Jack Dorsey expresses mild Web3 cynicism, basically calling it a scam

The future of the internet is starting to come together, kind of like a salami and peanut butter sandwich. Between Meta’s push for us to exist in the metaverse and the decentralized acid trip that has produced visions of Web3 in the brain holes of venture capitalists, it seems like we’re approaching another catalyst in how we access the digital world.
INTERNET
thefocus.news

What is 'Web4'? Musk & Dorsey’s Web3 remarks start Twitter debate

Tesla’s Elon Musk and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey recently contributed to the popularisation of the term “Web3” by sharing their thoughts on Twitter. Their speculations have prompted others to run with the sequence. Next on the list is “Web4”. What comes after Web 2.0?. On...
INTERNET
MySanAntonio

Jack Dorsey stirs uproar by dismissing Web3 as a venture capitalists' plaything

Fresh off relinquishing the chief executive reins of Twitter, bitcoin enthusiast Jack Dorsey has taken to the service he co-founded to voice his displeasure with so-called Web3 technology and the involvement of venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz. Web3, the still hazy term for blockchain-based, decentralized systems and tech that...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Jack Dorsey says VCs really own Web3 (and Web3 boosters are pretty mad about it)

“Habanero” Jack Dorsey did some spicy tweets last night. The Twitter founder and Block CEO tweeted out some thoughts on crypto and “Web3” that managed to exasperate some of the idea’s biggest boosters. This wasn’t the kind of Web3 criticism we’ve seen time and again — Dorsey didn’t come at them with a “right-clicker mentality” or anything so trivial. Instead, Dorsey went for the metaphorical jugular: he said users don’t actually own Web3, which is a movement that prides itself on decentralization and community.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Jack Dorsey's Block Sued By H&R Block Over Name, Logo

Financial products and services company H&R Block (HRB) - Get H&R Block, Inc. Report is taking Jack Dorsey's payment firm Block (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report, formerly Square, to court for its new brand name and almost matching logos. H&R Block has filed a trademark infringement suit...
BUSINESS

