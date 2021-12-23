Pep Guardiola Admits Man City Transfer Challenge Involving Real Madrid and Barcelona Amid Ferran Torres Talk

The Premier League champions are set to lose one of the brightest young attackers in Ferran Torres in January, with multiple reports confirming that the transfer - which will be for an initial fee of €55 million plus €10 million in add-ons, is close to completion.

Pep Guardiola stated in a press conference on Thursday afternoon, ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City on Sunday, that players who do not wish to be at Manchester City must leave the club.

The Catalan further said that he isn't disappointed by Torres' decision to leave his current side midway through the campaign, further explaining why he thinks it was perhaps too good a chance to turn down for the 21-year-old.

"I always have the feeling that if Barcelona and Real Madrid want a player, it's difficult to say no," said the 50-year-old manager in his press conference on Thursday afternoon.

"They (Barcelona and Real Madrid) are the strongest teams in the world. He's from Spain, Barcelona want him (Torres), he knocked on my door and said he wants to leave - I said leave."

Guardiola went on to confirm that while the transfer has not been made official, the deal is close. The 50-year-old added, "I called Txiki (Begiristain), his agent makes a deal. I hear the deal is close.

"I cannot push the players or convince the player if his mind is elsewhere. Other clubs say it doesn't matter, I'm not deciding, It's my personal decision (to let players leave)."

The Manchester City boss was asked whether his side will think of signing a striker in January to boost their attack following Torres' impending departure.

"We won't bring in a striker in January," said Guardiola - which means the Sky Blues are likely to put Torres' transfer fee to use in their hunt for a striker in the summer.

