ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Admits Man City Transfer Challenge Involving Real Madrid and Barcelona Amid Ferran Torres Talk

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sd9fn_0dUmt6sc00

The Premier League champions are set to lose one of the brightest young attackers in Ferran Torres in January, with multiple reports confirming that the transfer - which will be for an initial fee of €55 million plus €10 million in add-ons, is close to completion.

Pep Guardiola stated in a press conference on Thursday afternoon, ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City on Sunday, that players who do not wish to be at Manchester City must leave the club.

The Catalan further said that he isn't disappointed by Torres' decision to leave his current side midway through the campaign, further explaining why he thinks it was perhaps too good a chance to turn down for the 21-year-old.

"I always have the feeling that if Barcelona and Real Madrid want a player, it's difficult to say no," said the 50-year-old manager in his press conference on Thursday afternoon.

"They (Barcelona and Real Madrid) are the strongest teams in the world. He's from Spain, Barcelona want him (Torres), he knocked on my door and said he wants to leave - I said leave."

Guardiola went on to confirm that while the transfer has not been made official, the deal is close. The 50-year-old added, "I called Txiki (Begiristain), his agent makes a deal. I hear the deal is close.

"I cannot push the players or convince the player if his mind is elsewhere. Other clubs say it doesn't matter, I'm not deciding, It's my personal decision (to let players leave)."

The Manchester City boss was asked whether his side will think of signing a striker in January to boost their attack following Torres' impending departure.

"We won't bring in a striker in January," said Guardiola - which means the Sky Blues are likely to put Torres' transfer fee to use in their hunt for a striker in the summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Ferran Torres
Tribal Football

UNCOVERED: The clauses involved in Torres switch from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres and Barcelona will have to pull off several major achievements if Manchester City are to receive the full transfer agreed last week. Marca says Barcelona initially offered 40m euros for Ferran, with City asking for 70m euros, and eventually the two parties have reached a deal for the Catalans to pay 55m euros divided in four instalments, the first of which will be paid next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Catalan#The Sky Blues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side host a bruised Leicester side following their defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.City are cruising at this point and will look to take another step towards defending their Premier League title with victory here.A win would make it eight domestic wins in succession, and also open up a six-point lead at the top due to Liverpool’s match with Leeds postponed and Chelsea playing at Aston Villa later on.FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Leicester build-up, team news, line-ups, latest score and goal updatesBrendan Rodgers’ squad is being stretched due to a combination...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"Together With Manchester City" - Bayern Munich Star and Former Etihad Winger Leroy Sane Reveals Challengers for Champions League

Despite having dominated the English top-flight under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City are yet to break their European hoodoo as they are still searching for their first-ever Champions League title. After a series of disappointing premature exits in the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition since 2017,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Leicester as Man City claim ‘rollercoaster’ win

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were never in control against Leicester after a frantic Boxing Day contest ended in a 6-3 win for his side.The champions raced into a 4-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium but were pegged back to 4-3 before producing a strong finish to settle a Premier League classic.The victory was City’s ninth in succession and opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table, but Guardiola conceded he could hardly breathe easily.The Spaniard said: “It was a rollercoaster, a typical Boxing Day with a lot of goals. For everyone it was an entertaining game.“It’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
355
Followers
3K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy