NFL

Saints’ Taysom Hill to COVID-19 list; Ian Book expected to start vs. Dolphins

By Kevin Nogle
The Phinsider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins will face the New Orleans Saints in a Monday Night Football meeting to end the NFL’s Week 16 schedule. Both teams are looking toward the postseason with a win in...

www.thephinsider.com

The Phinsider

Dolphins vs. Saints 2021 Week 16 Monday Night Football injury report and COVID list update- Friday

The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints face off on Monday night to close out the Week 16 schedule. With the additional day to their scheduled games, the teams release their respective injury reports a day later this week. We will not have the final “out,” “doubtful,” and “questionable” status for the players until Saturday, but things are looking good for both teams - if you ignore the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Dec. 25

As the Saints prepare for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins, the Caesars Superdome is in the holiday spirit, preparing for a festive weekend.
NFL
fox8live.com

Saints expected to sign Blake Bortles to backup rookie QB Ian Book

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are expected to sign another quarterback after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on their locker room. Starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian, both of whom were filling Jameis Winston’s shoes, were placed on the COVID list earlier this week. Nine Saints players in total landed on the COVID list.
NFL
The Phinsider

The Splash Zone 12/25/21: Saints Add More Players To COVID-19 List

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! I hope Santa was able to give everyone what they wanted. The Dolphins are set to travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints for a Monday night showdown. We learned the other day that Ian Book is expected to start for the Saints after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were placed on the COVID-19 list. Just yesterday, the Saints had to add a few more which brings their total to 15.
NFL
The Phinsider

Dolphins add Solomon Kindley, Albert Wilson to COVID list

The Miami Dolphins announced Sunday afternoon they were placing wide receiver Albert Wilson and offensive lineman Solomon Kindley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move comes just ahead of the club’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints. Wilson has appeared in 13 of Miami’s 14 games this...
NFL
The Phinsider

Armchair Scouting & Prediction: New Orleans Saints

This Monday Night, our Miami Dolphins get the primetime spotlight for their second and final time of the 2021 regular season. The first one went pretty well, being the Thursday Night game in which the Fins cracked the Lamar Jackson code for all the world to see, on their way to a big win. It was the second of their still-running six-game winning streak. They now sit at 7-7, about to face the also 7-7 New Orleans Saints in a battle between two teams fighting tooth, nail, and COVID to claw a few slots closer to one of the coveted Wildcard spots in their respective conferences.
NFL

