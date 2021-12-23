Saints’ Taysom Hill to COVID-19 list; Ian Book expected to start vs. Dolphins

This Monday Night, our Miami Dolphins get the primetime spotlight for their second and final time of the 2021 regular season. The first one went pretty well, being the Thursday Night game in which the Fins cracked the Lamar Jackson code for all the world to see, on their way to a big win. It was the second of their still-running six-game winning streak. They now sit at 7-7, about to face the also 7-7 New Orleans Saints in a battle between two teams fighting tooth, nail, and COVID to claw a few slots closer to one of the coveted Wildcard spots in their respective conferences.
