Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright
By ABC Audio
5 days ago
(MINNEAPOLIS) — Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. Potter had pleaded not guilty. The maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years and a $30,000 fine, and for second-degree manslaughter, it’s...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family party turned deadly after police say a woman shot and killed her husband this year in September. Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn, 37, was indicted on first-degree murder after she and her husband got into an argument, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. The incident occurred on the 4800 […]
Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
BOSTON (CBS) — Two women and one man were shot during the middle of the day near a Roxbury home on Monday. It happened on Schuyler Street before 2:30 p.m.
The man died from his injuries, according to Boston Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller. The two women were taken to local hospitals.
Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins says the shooting “appears to possibly be a domestic incident,” but did not confirm that it was. Investigators haven’t said how the three people knew each other.
There was a large police presence in the area after the shooting because police said there was initially a report of a barricaded suspect.
“It is just really sad. This is a holiday season where we should be celebrating family and community and one another,” said former City Councilor Tito Jackson, who lives on the street where the shooting took place. “It makes you angry that this is happening.”
Miller said that the triple shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the neighborhood.
A man wounded in a shooting outside a Queens nightclub that killed his girlfriend, an off-duty NYPD school safety agent celebrating her birthday, has been arrested for firing his own weapon during the clash, authorities said Monday. DaShawn Parker, 27, was arraigned Friday on gun possession charges and ordered held without bail on Rikers Island. Parker was caught on video exchanging shots with ...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is in custody after what police describe as a “domestic related” fatal shooting Monday morning in south Minneapolis, marking the city’s 94th homicide of the year.
Police say it happened at about 11:40 a.m. on the 3700 block of Park Avenue. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim after an autopsy is completed.
With just four days left in 2021, Minneapolis is only three homicides away from matching the grisly record of 97. That was set in 1995, when the city was referred to as “Murderapolis.”
Originally published Dec. 26, 2021
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a suspect is in custody after two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a Robbinsdale home late Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 3700 block of Lake Drive at about 4:16 p.m. after a caller reported finding two deceased family member: a man and a woman.
(credit: CBS)
Police don’t believe the homicides were random, and they say there’s no threat to the public.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shot by police on Saturday after reportedly opening fire claimed to have bombs in and around his northwest Baltimore house, police said Monday. He has been charged with attempted murder.
Officers reported to the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue in the Grove Park area around 4:30 p.m. for a man, identified as 59-year-old Barron Von Coe, suffering from a behavioral crisis.
Coe reportedly told responding police about explosives in his house, and then produced a semi-automatic handgun and began shooting, police said. Officers returned fire, striking Coe. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition. No officers or others were injured.
A box with tube-like structures, wires and a power source was found and was later determined to be inert and free of explosive material, police said.
Coe is charged with multiple counts of attempted 1st and 2nd-degree murder, assault-1st and 2nd-degree, reckless endangerment, one count of firearm use/felony violent crime and handgun violations.
A Long Island mother of four who vanished nearly three weeks ago was allegedly fatally stabbed 20 times by her husband after he found out she had an affair, authorities said Friday. The body of Melissa Molinari, 38, was found Thursday wrapped in plastic in Rocky Point Pine Barrens State...
UPDATE: A fleeing driver captured in Mahwah after police said he shot his parents in their $3 million Long Island mansion on Christmas morning is a bodybuilding personal trainer from Brooklyn.Dino Tomassetti, 29, recently of the borough's East Williamsburg section, remained held Sunday in the Berge…
An Avondale man who illegally carried a firearm to a family Christmas party wound up shooting two attendees, including an 11-year-old, when he fumbled the gun and it discharged — twice — prosecutors said. The family took his gun away and told him to leave the party. Tyquan...
A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly using a skateboard to hit a homeless man on the head repeatedly while he slept on a sidewalk in Oakland earlier this month, Alameda County prosecutors said. Joshua Stroman is charged in the death of Kenyon Graham, who...
The man police say was caught on camera punching a three-year-old at a pharmacy in Allapattah refused to go before a judge for bond Sunday. Police have identified the man as Marvin Green. He remains behind bars while the family of the three-year-old await justice for what appears to be a random beating.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dozens of evidence markers were left behind following a fatal shooting over the weekend in the parking lot of the Take 1 Lounge in Fort Lauderdale. One evidence marker was labeled “45″ -- possibly pointing to the amount of bullet casings found in the parking lot at 801 NE 62nd St.
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez police have arrested three men and a woman in connection to the Sunday murder of a man whose body parts they allegedly left on a sidewalk under a miniature Christmas tree. The suspects were carrying a backpack with bloody knives and a machete; they are known members of […]
WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A suspect was arrested not long after he allegedly shot an off-duty police officer on Monday afternoon.
The West Orange store where the violence erupted was supposed to stay open until 10 p.m., but workers closed the place down early, CBS2’s Cory James reported.
Carlos Rivera showed James where the shooting took place inside Krauszer’s Food Store on Valley Road.
Authorities said that officer, who just happened to be inside the convenience store at around 3 p.m., stepped in to stop a robbery.
Rivera was working in the cooler when the fight broke out.
When asked how long the altercation...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was shot after a carjacking Monday night in southeast Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 100 block of Curley Street for a reported shooting, where they found the victim, who was shot once. He was hospitalized, police said, but his condition is unknown.
Investigators believe the victim was trying to get into his car when three men approached him and tried to take his car. One of the suspects shot the man and the group took his car
Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Note: Initial information reflected an attempted carjacking. Police now say the suspects successfully stole the car after the shooting
Originally published Dec. 27, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old St. Paul man has been arrested and charged in connection to a suspicious package placed at the Ramsey County Courthouse last week.
According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, Dolores Christopher Alvarado faces one felony count of threats of violence with intent to terrorize.
Dolores Christopher Alvarado (credit: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)
Last Monday morning, deputies responded to the courthouse on West Kellogg Boulevard. Authorities later said the package was “designed to look like an improvised explosive device (IED),” with the intent of “terrorizing individuals” at the courthouse. The device had “various liquids,...
