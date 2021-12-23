ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Seven stars who quit Man Utd and thrived including Paul Pogba, Gerard Pique and Memphis Depay

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED will be kicking themselves when they look down on this list.

Letting this group leave Old Trafford too soon has cost United dear - both financially and with results on the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2H5Y_0dUmsbDF00
Jonny Evans (left) and Wilfred Zaha have both proven their talent since leaving Manchester United Credit: Times Newspapers Ltd

The Red Devils have not won a trophy in more than four years and in that time some of the stars they let go have enjoyed great success.

From Gerard Pique to Angel Di Maria there is no shortage of talent or medal winners, and United fans rue the decisions to let them go.

We've taken a look at SEVEN players who did not have the best of times at Old Trafford but have since gone on to have successful careers.

Memphis Depay

The Dutch forward never got to grips with life in the Premier League and quickly fell out of favour under Louis van Gaal.

After a much-hyped deal was completed for £25million, Memphis managed just seven goals in his only full season at the club.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Depay ended his Old Trafford stint just 18 months after arriving, barely playing in his second season before moving to Lyon in January 2017.

He flourished in France, scoring 76 goals in 178 games to resurrect his career.

And his good form was recognised by Barcelona who snapped him up on a free transfer last summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44LTxd_0dUmsbDF00
Memphis Depay resurrected his career at Lyon to earn a move to Barcelona Credit: Getty

Paul Pogba

United fans need no reminder of the debacle which saw Pogba leave the club for nothing - before returning for a then world-record fee of £89million.

The Frenchman had performed brilliantly at Juventus and often wowed fans with his audacious long-range goals and passing ability.

Pogba won Serie A four times and the Coppa Italia twice before returning for a mixed second spell at United, which could be coming to an end once again next summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOHgX_0dUmsbDF00
United resigned Paul Pogba after he impressed at Juventus Credit: PA

Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique is another who swapped Manchester for sunny Spain after making just 23 appearances for United.

He has since gone on to have an illustrious career at club and international level, winning the World Cup, European Championship and the Champions League on three occasions.

Pique has become a Barcelona legend after also winning La Liga eight times and last summer even took a massive wage cut to help out the club financially.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQ5XU_0dUmsbDF00
Gerard Pique has become a Barcelona legend after a brief spell at United Credit: AFP

Angel Di Maria

The Argentine lasted just one season at Old Trafford despite arriving as a marquee signing under van Gaal.

Di Maria impressed at Real Madrid prior to signing but never settled in England, although he did offer up one of the all-time great Premier League goals with a spectacular lob at Leicester.

He joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2015 and has gone on to win 17 trophies in France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAEiQ_0dUmsbDF00
Angel Di Maria has enjoyed a lot of success with PSG after failing to settle at Old Trafford Credit: Getty

Diego Forlan

Forlan was regarded as a flop under Sir Alex Ferguson. He scored just ten league goals in 63 games and was outshone by another foreign striker during his time in Manchester, Ruud van Nistelrooy.

But Forlan later proved why Fergie signed him - he went on to score 128 goals in La Liga between 2004-2011, which included spells at Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.

He won the Europa League in 2010 with the latter and also played an instrumental role in Uruguay reaching a historic semi-final at the 2010 World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLa4h_0dUmsbDF00
Diego Forlan is another flop who has enjoyed a successful career away from the club Credit: Action Images - Reuters

Wilfred Zaha

Zaha is a hero at Crystal Palace and for good reason given he has been a star player in both of his spells with the Eagles.

For some reason his two-year spell in between at United did not work out with the winger playing just twice in the Prem.

He has since scored 58 goals in 267 for Palace in his second spell and attracted transfer interest from Arsenal and Everton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnugI_0dUmsbDF00
Since moving back to Crystal Palace Zaha has proved United were perhaps a little too hasty in letting him go Credit: Reuters

Jonny Evans

Evans came through the academy at United but was also prone to the odd error when he featured early on his career.

It took a move to West Brom for the Northern Ireland international to find his footing but he has now matured into an excellent central defender.

A switch to Leicester followed in 2018 and he has been an important player for the Foxes since, helping Brendan Rodgers' side win the FA Cup last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ht8ka_0dUmsbDF00
Evans made over 100 appearances for the Red Devils but has only really been recognised for his talent since moving to Leicester Credit: Alamy

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Louis Van Gaal
The Independent

Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave.The France forward has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old’s desire to quit Old Trafford.“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#United#The Red Devils#Dutch#The Premier League#Old Trafford#Frenchman#Juventus#The Champions League
Tribal Football

Real Madrid pull back from Raiola talks over Man Utd midfielder Pogba

Real Madrid have pulled back from talks with agent Mino Raiola over Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Foot Mercato says Real Madrid will not be signing Pogba on a free transfer ahead of next season. The 28-year-old is not expected to sign a new deal at Old Trafford between now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe encourages Newcastle to make memories against Manchester United

Eddie Howe has challenged his Newcastle players to make new memories in the club’s rivalry with Manchester United The Red Devils head for St James’ Park on Monday evening undergoing a re-grouping process under interim boss Ralf Rangnick but having held sway over the Magpies for much of the last three decades.However, a famous 5-0 home win on Tyneside under Kevin Keegan in October 1996 and 4-3 and 3-0 victories for Sir Bobby Robson’s have gone down in Geordie folklore, and Howe is keen to write his own chapter.The 44-year-old said: “There are a lot of memories that spring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Newcastle vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park on Monday evening as the hosts’ battle to stave off relegation continues.Newcastle entered this gameweek in 19th place in the Premier League, their 4-0 thrashing by Man City last time out making it three losses in a row for the Magpies.Man United, meanwhile, have stabilised themselves somewhat since the recent arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, under whom they have secured two narrow wins and a draw.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesHowever, the Red Devils have not competed in over two weeks due to Covid-related match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Real Madrid’s level of interest in Man United star Paul Pogba, revealed

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is heading into the final six months of his current deal at Old Trafford and with no extension in sight, he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club in January. Numerous European giants are said to be interested in the Frenchman, including PSG, Juventus, and Real Madrid, who has long been a potential destination for Pogba.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique insists Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are 'two of the best players in history' but admits his former team-mate is 'not human' as he weighs in on the debate

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has weighed in on the debate over who is the better player out of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he offered a diplomatic take. The centre-back insisted the superstar rivals were two of the best players in the history of the sport. The 34-year-old insisted...
SOCCER
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
284K+
Followers
3K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy