Air France-KLM and Qantas have signed a multi-billion dollar deal with Airbus for hundreds of aircraft, including the Airbus A350F, to renew their fleet. Air France-KLM has ordered 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft to renew the fleet of its subsidiaries, with deliveries beginning in the second half of 2023. The deal also includes purchase rights for an additional 60 aircraft. KLM and Transavia will operate the aircraft. However, the number of aircraft each will receive is unknown.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO