Jason Aldean’s youngest daughter shows off her Christmas spirit with a rendition of “Jingle Bells”

By ABC Audio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Aldean’s used to performing in sold-out stadiums, but he recently got a front-row seat at an intimate house show for a very special up-and-coming artist: His two-year-old daughter, Navy. The singer’s wife, Brittany, posted the...

