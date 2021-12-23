ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sudan's New Khartoum International Airport Project Eyes Hub Ambitions

Aviation Week
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs construction of a new airport for Sudan´s capital Khartoum continues, one of its expected airline operators is looking to benefit from the project’s geographical...

aviationweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

Japan’s H-IIA Rocket Carries New Inmarsat Satellite Into Space

SINGAPORE–A new Inmarsat I-6 F1 satellite was successfully put into orbit by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) on Dec 23. An H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 45 (F45) rocket blasted off from JAXA Tanegashima Space Center at 12:32 a.m. local time. Separation was completed 26 min. later, followed by... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hot96.com

Security forces deploy in Sudan’s Khartoum against planned post-coup protests

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Security forces blocked major roads and bridges in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Sunday against planned protests over the Oct. 25 military coup that have continued even after the reinstatement of the prime minister. Demonstrations were also planned in other cities across the country to mark...
PROTESTS
dcvelocity.com

FedEx Express completes expansion project at Miami International Airport

FedEx Express has completed an expansion project at Miami International Airport that nearly doubles its main sort facility and adds the largest cold chain facility to the FedEx global network, the company said Tuesday. The expansion increases overall capacity at FedEx Express' Americas gateway, which connects the U.S. and Canada to Latin America and the Caribbean. The express transportation service business is a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. The $72.2 million project adds more than 138,000 square feet to the main sort facility, bringing it to more than 282,000 square feet. Enhancements include a new customs clearance area and 70,000 square-foot cold chain facility, which will accommodate growing demand for transportation of perishables such as flowers and food, as well as pharmaceuticals and therapeutics, the company said. “Miami has always been critical to our operations, serving as our largest gateway connecting markets across North and South America,” Juan Cento, regional president, FedEx Express Latin America and the Caribbean, said in a press statement. “The added cold chain capacities will enable us to expand verticals in the Latin American region that require refrigeration, and the new customs clearance space will help expedite trade in and out of the busy air cargo port.” The expansion is aimed at helping FedEx Express keep pace with growing demand across the region. Between 2019 and 2020, FedEx shipping volume through Miami-Dade County, Fla., grew by nearly 40%, company leaders said.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#Air Transport#Market Intelligence#Aviation Daily#Awin
Aviation Week

Nordic Aviation Capital To Restructure Under Chapter 11

Regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has agreed to restructure under U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, in a move that will see it emerge from the process majority-owned by its largest creditors. Ireland-headquartered NAC on Dec. 20 said it reached a Restructuring Support... Subscription Required. Nordic Aviation Capital To...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

UK, Japan To Collaborate On Fighter Engine Demonstrator

LONDON—The UK and Japan are to collaborate on a future fighter engine demonstrator as they look to the possible development of a joint engine to power both the F-X and Tempest manned combat aircraft. The agreement, announced Dec. 22 will see aero-engine firms Rolls-Royce and Japan’s IHI Corporation...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: Brazil’s Airlines Are Bullish On Urban Mobility Market

Although Brazilian airlines Azul and GOL are fierce competitors, both believe there are vast opportunities for urban mobility in Brazil and are each working to create a new mode of transport in the country. Their bullishness in those opportunities is backed up by pledges from both airlines to invest... Subscription...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Etihad Aviation Group Drastically Slimmed In Shake-Up

Etihad Airways is effectively to become a standalone company after a major reorganization proposal that will see most of its subsidiaries passed to a state-owned holding entity. The Abu Dhabi-based airline is to be shorn of almost all its associated companies, including its engineering and training... Subscription Required. Etihad Aviation...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: Leaving Boeing For Airbus

American Airlines put out a landmark press release about 10 years ago, in July 2011, announcing an order for 460 aircraft—most of them for Airbus aircraft, setting up the European airframer to win a multibillion-euro deal for its newly launched A320neo family. The defeat for Boeing was so disastrous...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

French Contract Kicks Off H160M Helicopter Development

Airbus Helicopters has secured a long-awaited contract to develop its new H160 commercial helicopter into a military platform for use by three branches of the French Armed Forces. The €10 billion ($11.3 billion) contract for the Joint Light Helicopter (HIL) program was signed Dec. 22. It covers the... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

U.S. Military Reviewing Contracted Air Support Performance

After awarding about $8 billion in contracts to adversary air and other private air support providers from fiscal 2015 to 2020, the U.S. military services are reviewing the performance of these companies to understand how they can better and more cost-effectively train aircrews. The U.S. Government... Subscription Required. U.S. Military...
MILITARY
Aviation Week

Canada’s Flair To Launch New York, Chicago Services

Canadian ULCC Flair Airlines is adding routes to two new destinations in the U.S. as it continues to grow its transborder network. Flights from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to New York John F Kennedy (JFK) will begin April 7, 2022, followed by service to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) on May 17. “We’re working hard...
CHICAGO, IL
Aviation Week

Sounding Board With Marty Kretchman Of Signature Flight Support

Marty Kretchman, Signature Flight Support’s senior vice president of operations planning, talks with Aviation Week editor Lee Ann Shay about its sustainable aviation fuel projections, as well as its book and claim program. Q. What is Signature Flight Support’s plan for increasing use of sustainable... Subscription Required. Sounding...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

European Commission Green Lights AirBaltic Government Funding

The European Commission (EC) has approved half of the Latvian government’s proposed equity infusion of €90 million ($102 million) into airBaltic. The EC did not elaborate on its decision, announced Dec. 21, to approve just €45 million in aid put forward by the Latvian government. A Dec. 22 airBaltic...
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Palmerola International Airport takes off: First scheduled flights at new Honduran capital airport

On December 11, the airport greeted Spirit Airlines as the first scheduled carrier with daily flights from Houston and four weekly flights from Miami. By now, a total of five airlines are operating international flights to Palmerola International Airport. United Airlines offers a daily service to Houston, American Airlines connects Palmerola twelve times per week with Miami and three times weekly with Dallas. Copa Airlines operates daily flights to Panama City and Avianca takes off daily to El Salvador and four times weekly to Guatemala City. Starting from January 2022, Spirit Airlines plans to add further flights to Ford Lauderdale and AeroMexico intends to introduce flights to Mexico City.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy