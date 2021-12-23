ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pictured: The incredible new tower being built in Denver that'll have a giant CRACK running across its facade when completed

By Ailbhe Macmahon For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

It's definitely a contender for the world’s most unusual building.

‘One River North’ tower is currently under construction in the River North Art District of Denver, Colorado - and renderings show how it will feature a huge crack cutting through its facade once complete.

The breathtakingly bold structure was dreamt up by Chinese design firm Mad Architects, which describes the crack running through 10 of its storeys as a 'landscaped rift’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLnro_0dUmqKKa00
 ‘One River North’ tower will feature an inbuilt nature trail and a huge crack through its centre once it's completed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1nG1_0dUmqKKa00
The spectacular tower is currently under construction in Denver’s River North Art District (Rino)

Pictures show flowerbeds and trees planted in alcoves throughout this striking fissure, which comprises over 13,000 sq ft- (1,208m sq) worth of green space, water features and landscaping.

According to Archpaper, there is a nature trail running up through four storeys of the building 'recalling the experience of ascending from the foothills to the alpine plateau’.

At the top of the tower, visitors can take in views of the Rocky Mountains, or avail of the roof terrace’s facilities - such as the garden, spa, pool and sun loungers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTMej_0dUmqKKa00
Chinese design firm Mad Architects designed the building, which features over 13,000 sq ft- (1,208m sq) worth of green space, water features and landscaping
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ufx9Y_0dUmqKKa00
Mad Architects describes the crack that slices through 10 storeys of the building as a ‘landscaped rift’

The tower will comprise 187 for-lease residential units, with the lower levels of the building dedicated to shops and businesses. Almost 8,000 sq ft (743 sq m) of commercial space will be available once the construction is completed.

In designing the unusual structure, the architects took inspiration from nature, and the surrounding landscapes of Denver.

Speaking about the design, Ma Yansong, founder of Mad Architects, told My Modern Met: ‘If we regard modern cities as man-made landscapes on the earth, we need to design canyons, woods, creeks, and waterfalls, transforming concrete forests into second nature.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSFX4_0dUmqKKa00
The architects took inspiration from nature in designing the unusual structure, which will comprise 187 for-lease residential units
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOu1L_0dUmqKKa00
‘One River North’ broke ground earlier this year and is slated for completion in late 2023

‘One River North’ broke ground earlier this year and is slated for completion in late 2023.

Other contenders for weird and wonderful buildings include a power plant with a ski slope on its roof that can be found in Copenhagen.

Plans are also in place for an upside-down skyscraper in New York, and concept designs were previously released for an incredible U-shaped tower in Manhattan.

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Six-acre estate, 11,500-square-foot mansion sold within a month of listing

The sale of a lakefront estate outside Montreal has broken a short-lived price record for the Canadian province of Quebec. Marketing entrepreneur and Ferrari collector James Upton sold his six-acre property for $14.5 million to an unidentified buyer, according to the Wall Street Journal. Upton bought the property in 2017; he listed it earlier this month for $15.4 million.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Sasaki Announces 212 Stuart Street Facade Nearing Completion

BOSTON – Höweler + Yoon and Sasaki announced the exterior completion this month of the 212 Stuart Street residential tower located in the historic Bay Village neighborhood in downtown Boston. The project, which broke ground in March 2020, was carried through the permitting process by Boston-based Transom Real...
BOSTON, MA
TheConversationAU

Triumph of the mall: how Victor Gruen’s grand urban vision became our suburban shopping reality

The holiday season is a time of merriment and joy, a time to gather with friends and family, when we’re encouraged to slow down and remember the simple things in life. Ironically, it’s also when we spend hours in a car, driving to the mall for the sales and to spend those Christmas vouchers. When it comes to mall irony, though, few people have felt it as profoundly as the “father of the suburban mall”, Victor Gruen, whose idealistic urban vision became the suburban reality we know today. Gruen fled his native Vienna in 1938 after the rise of Nazism, eventually making his...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Earth#Art#The Tower#Chinese#Mad Architects
CBS Miami

Supply Chain Issues Creating Glass Bottle Shortage, Higher Prices

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wineries and distilleries are feeling the impact of supply chain issues. Shipping backups, labor woes and a trucker shortage are leading to a lower supply of glass bottles, and higher prices. Jesse Fanning is feeling the pinch at his whiskey distillery and tasting room near San Diego, California. His business, Henebery, has grown over the last nine years, but these days, his passion for making spirits has been shaken. “We’re living bottle to bottle, a day at a time,” Fanning said, looking at his mostly empty supply room. He said what he has in stock is just enough to fulfill the...
INDUSTRY
Motorious

UK Inches Closer To Eliminating Private Car Ownership

Soon, Brits will own nothing and will be happier for it…. UK Government Transport Minister Trudy Harrison recently spoke at a mobility conference, addressing the future of personal mobility. In her comments, she said it was necessary to ditch the "20th-century thinking centred around private vehicle ownership and towards greater flexibility, with personal choice and low carbon shared transport." That’s right, she said the quiet part loud and showed the hand of a growing number of government officials.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

275K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy