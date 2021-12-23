Pictured: The incredible new tower being built in Denver that'll have a giant CRACK running across its facade when completed

It's definitely a contender for the world’s most unusual building.

‘One River North’ tower is currently under construction in the River North Art District of Denver, Colorado - and renderings show how it will feature a huge crack cutting through its facade once complete.

The breathtakingly bold structure was dreamt up by Chinese design firm Mad Architects, which describes the crack running through 10 of its storeys as a 'landscaped rift’.

‘One River North’ tower will feature an inbuilt nature trail and a huge crack through its centre once it's completed

The spectacular tower is currently under construction in Denver’s River North Art District (Rino)

Pictures show flowerbeds and trees planted in alcoves throughout this striking fissure, which comprises over 13,000 sq ft- (1,208m sq) worth of green space, water features and landscaping.

According to Archpaper, there is a nature trail running up through four storeys of the building 'recalling the experience of ascending from the foothills to the alpine plateau’.

At the top of the tower, visitors can take in views of the Rocky Mountains, or avail of the roof terrace’s facilities - such as the garden, spa, pool and sun loungers.

Chinese design firm Mad Architects designed the building, which features over 13,000 sq ft- (1,208m sq) worth of green space, water features and landscaping

Mad Architects describes the crack that slices through 10 storeys of the building as a ‘landscaped rift’

The tower will comprise 187 for-lease residential units, with the lower levels of the building dedicated to shops and businesses. Almost 8,000 sq ft (743 sq m) of commercial space will be available once the construction is completed.

In designing the unusual structure, the architects took inspiration from nature, and the surrounding landscapes of Denver.

Speaking about the design, Ma Yansong, founder of Mad Architects, told My Modern Met: ‘If we regard modern cities as man-made landscapes on the earth, we need to design canyons, woods, creeks, and waterfalls, transforming concrete forests into second nature.’

The architects took inspiration from nature in designing the unusual structure, which will comprise 187 for-lease residential units

‘One River North’ broke ground earlier this year and is slated for completion in late 2023

Other contenders for weird and wonderful buildings include a power plant with a ski slope on its roof that can be found in Copenhagen.

Plans are also in place for an upside-down skyscraper in New York, and concept designs were previously released for an incredible U-shaped tower in Manhattan.