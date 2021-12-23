Capital One SavorOne Rewards for Good Credit card review: You don't need excellent credit to earn 3% cash back on dining, groceries, entertainment, and streaming services

At this point in time, it's an oddity to come across someone who doesn't have a credit card. More than three-quarters of US consumers have a credit or charge card. And you probably have more than one, as Americans have 3.84 credit cards in their wallets on average. As ubiquitous as they seem, however, credit cards as we know them are a relatively recent development -- Diners Club claims to have launched the first official charge card in 1950. But you can trace the roots of the modern-day credit card much further back in history.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 3 DAYS AGO