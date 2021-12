Cirilla (Freya Allan) already went through a lot in The Witcher Season 1, but she’s on the cusp of experiencing quite the transformation in Season 2 in a number of respects. The new season picks up after the Battle of Sodden with Ciri finally in the care of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). Geralt has two priorities when it comes to Ciri — keeping her safe and also getting to know more about her. He’s already aware that there’s something very special about the Princess of Cintra, but the only way he can access the extent and truth of it is by connecting with Ciri via warmth, understanding and support. That means backing Ciri’s ambition to learn to fight and defend herself.

