USB/Bluetooth tethering?

GM all. I had been having trouble with my GW4 LTE (non-classic) not recognizing my home WiFi password, when it had been for many months. I have a Note 20 5G and I'm on the Android 12 Beta. So I wrote to the Beta community and he said to delete the Gear Wear an on the watch, reinstall from the Play Store, and I mistook it for saying to remove it on the phone. Now, when I try to reconnect with the GW4, it says it will delete everything and pair as a new phone/watch. The auto backup unfortunately DID NOT save ANY backups. I have a ton of watch faces that I bought (I know I should be able tor reinstall from Play Store), some watch faces that I created (I may be able to get back), but other data that I know will be lost.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO