ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

USB/Bluetooth tethering?

xda-developers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, not wifi. Apparently I can't do auto wifi tethering in Android 11 (my phone) without root on the phone. I don't want to have to manually enable hotspot every time I get in the car. Has anyone figured...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

10 Reasons Your Next Car Needs Bluetooth

The advancement of technology requires you to stay connected all the time, even when you're driving a car. If you think that Bluetooth technology can only facilitate hands-free phone calls during driving, you're wrong. Having Bluetooth in your car enables additional features, the option to connect your devices, and more....
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Bluetooth-Connected Rotary Tools

The Dremel 8260 Cordless Brushless Smart Rotary Tool is a connected take on the classic handheld power tool that will provide users with the ability to enjoy an enhanced functionality when completing an array of different projects. The tool is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity that will link it to the accompanying Dremel smartphone app to provide performance insights along with material and accessory guidance. Users can also choose to have user tool management and performance alerts right to their smartphone.
ELECTRONICS
thatshelf.com

Review: Fiio UTWS5 Bluetooth 5.2 Earhooks

A quick look at the latest from #Fiio, their UTWS5 Bluetooth MMCX model, in comparison to the earlier UTWS3 model – How does it sound? How does it work? Watch to find out!
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Home Covid tests can be fooled by this Bluetooth bug

At a time when President Biden is preparing to make at-home Covid tests available to more Americans, a security researcher has discovered a flaw that could allow someone to change the results in one such test that has been granted emergency use authorization in the US. While there are now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb#Android 11#Tethering#Hotspot
xda-developers

Calls default to phone instead of watch

Does anyone else have this problem? I just got the Galaxy 4 smart watch (bluetooth, not lte version) a few days ago. When I initiate a call from the watch it dial and says "See phone" and the call is now coming through the phone. I can click a button on the phone to send the call back to the watch but obviously this defeats the convenience of not needing to have the phone in arms reach.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Root failed because Odin stuck at modem.bin

I have a problem that odin seems to stops (wait forever never finish) at modem.bin. I am trying to root my Samsung note 10+ and here is the whole process:. I used SamFirm (v0.5.0) to download firmware (Model SM-N975F, region: SIN, auto), extract it. Then I used Magish manager to...
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

XY AUTO AC 8257 / 5760B headunit

Hey guys I just saw on the XYAUTO files website there is a new version for ZLINK +. I saw on aliexpress that our unit is getting updated to Android 11. can't wait to get it to update current version is very nasty.
TECHNOLOGY
dotesports.com

The best USB-C Computer Monitors

USB-C connections for monitors are becoming more popular thanks to their versatility and simplicity. They allow users to connect their monitors with a single cable that transfers power and the video signal instead of separate cables for each. Many USB-C monitors can also act as hubs and offer ports to...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
xda-developers

Does the most recent stock rom have worse battery life than android 10 roms?

I have a device that has an android 10 stock rom on it which I want to root, but I only have the most recent rom to flash. Google turned up a lot of comments about the battery life being much worse from the start of 2021 when one ui 3 was released on the android 11 roms. Is that still a thing or will battery life be the same as it is now?
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

No signal on Android head unit

I have a Android / CIC head unit - Chinese one by the looks of it. I clicked on change user in the android settings of the head unit and then it powered off and now it just shows no signal. I can still access the BMW CIC. When the...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Firmware Update fails to install

I have a XP6 head unit running Android 9 and I want to update it to Android 10. I've downloaded both version of Android 10 but the installation aborts. Can anyone help with this problem and update my unit to Android 10?. Thanks guys. M. Senior Member. Nov 26, 2012.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Portable Bluetooth Heart Collar #nrf #bluetooth @PolarGlobal

This simple LED collar pulses to your heartbeat and is small and portable. I used a Fanstel BT832 bluetooth module with an nRF52832 microcontroller, a strip of WS2812B LEDs cut from a bigger reel, a 3V CR123A battery, and a Polar heart rate sensor strapped to my chest. The project...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Deleted Galaxy Wear App on Phone - Anyway to save data on watch

GM all. I had been having trouble with my GW4 LTE (non-classic) not recognizing my home WiFi password, when it had been for many months. I have a Note 20 5G and I'm on the Android 12 Beta. So I wrote to the Beta community and he said to delete the Gear Wear an on the watch, reinstall from the Play Store, and I mistook it for saying to remove it on the phone. Now, when I try to reconnect with the GW4, it says it will delete everything and pair as a new phone/watch. The auto backup unfortunately DID NOT save ANY backups. I have a ton of watch faces that I bought (I know I should be able tor reinstall from Play Store), some watch faces that I created (I may be able to get back), but other data that I know will be lost.
CELL PHONES
inavateonthenet.net

C2G pushes USB limits with new extender kits

Legrand brand C2G is offering USB-C extender transmitter to receiver kits for classrooms, conference rooms, and huddle spaces wanting to extend USB signals beyond 5m. The 1-Port kits provide increased bandwidth and faster data transfer speeds, up to 5Gbps, at lengths up to 10m. The solution offers bus power with optional 5V 3A DC input (not included). No software or drivers are.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

General custom rom for esoteric device?

I have an projector with a custom rom that came from china. It doesnt have any clear company or anything like that but I can find in some menus that it is an MStar device. MST142b. The android version is 6.0. I cannot install any app that manages settings and...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite USB Capabilities

Greetings. I am currently using a Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 to communicate with the computer in my track car. I use the USB port on the tablet and a cable to connect to the car's computer. The tablet displays various engine parameters such as air intake temp and rpm, and it also records a log of everything going on with the engine. The Pro 8.4 is running Android 4.4.3. I would like to replace it with a Tab A7 Lite so I can have an updated operating system, but I'm unclear on whether or not the USB port on the A7 Lite will do what I need it to do. Can someone please confirm the A7 Lite's USB capabilities? I need to know if the USB port does more than just charging,
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Leaked press render showcases the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Plus

A leaked press render showcasing Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra has now surfaced online. It gives us a close look at both the devices, and confirms some of the details that we’ve seen in various leaks over the last few months. The new render confirms that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will borrow design cues from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but it will feature a new camera module design. This updated camera module design falls in line with the design we saw in leaked live images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra early last month.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

About to buy a refurbished Note 10 Plus

I am about to buy a refurbished Note 10 plus 5G. Would welcome and appreciate any advise on the following:. 1) Should I update the Android software, or leave it as is (I think this will be Pie). 2) What is the recommended Android version. I don't wasn't to update...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

9" QLED 1280 x 720 QLED screens same between manufacturers?

While messing around with my Teyes CC3 unit before install, it accidently fell off the counter and resulted in a cracked glass and the QLED panel.. I still installed the unit and it seems to be working, but the screen isn't as sharp and obviously less responsive in the cracked area.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Just got a OnePlus Watch for Christmas

My sister got me a OnePlus Watch CyberPunk 2077 Edition. She got it from eBay and she didn't know that it won't work outside of China!. After some digging I found out that you can download a global firmware so it'll work. But I also saw that I'll lose my...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy