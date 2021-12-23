Sounds of Jazz Highlight Annual Dinner and Dance

DENVER (CBS4) – Those hoping to see “The Lion King” at The Buell Theatre will have to wait a few more days. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced performances on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, both at 7:30 p.m., were canceled. The DCPA says performances are scheduled to resume on Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) “We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our guests and The Lion King company remains our number one priority,” the DCPA stated. Those with tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday will be refunded. Those customers should receive information about refunds in their email. Those who bought tickets through a third party are suggested to contact that company directly. Days before Christmas, COVID-19 cases were detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver — forcing organizers to cancel performances through the day after Christmas.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO