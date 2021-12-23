Is wrapping paper recyclable? Probably not in most cities.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter how old you are, everyone enjoys getting a Christmas gift. If you're like most people, you want others to like the gifts you buy for them. As hard as you might try to find the perfect gift, you might fall short. There are ways to tell if you watch their body language. Everyone knows to be gracious when they receive a gift, but their eyes and lips might let you know that they're not crazy about your present. For example, you might see on their lips, but not in their eyes. This means that the outside corner of their eyes won't crinkle. Another sign is an exaggerated eyebrow arch that stays too long. Or, their nose might wrinkle just a bit. Or, they might pull their head back slightly. Or, they might twist their lips or straighten their lips into a tight line. All signs that they're trying not to show that they dislike the gift.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO