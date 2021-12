Hey Xbox fans, it’s me again and today is the day! With the holiday season getting into full swing, it’s great to be able to offer the Xbox community and the gaming world one final festive gift from Thunderful. The Gunk is out today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and you can play it now with Xbox Game Pass, including streaming to all Xbox Cloud Gaming-compatible devices. The Gunk has been a passion project for the Thunderful family, so we can’t wait to see how players resonate with our story. One of our main goals was to take the skill and charm we’re known for with the SteamWorld series into a new realm of 3D.

