ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Suit settled over trans teen's suicide at detention center

Herald-Palladium
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The mother of a transgender teenager who died by...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrrnetwork.com

Detention Center down to 173 total inmates

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 57 calls for service. During that same time period the county’s ambulances were dispatched 17 times. There were no fire calls. Seven persons were booked into the Fremont County...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: More chaos erupts as teen inmates go wild inside Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video showing teens going wild behind bars. It’s just the latest outbreak of violence inside the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. The latest trouble happened last weekend, and it marks at least the fourth recent violent incident there caught on camera. The video shows chaos as […]
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
News On 6

Oklahoma Co. Detention Center Detainee Dies In Hospital

The Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed a detainee died while they were hospitalized Wednesday morning. A jail official said they notified the family of 50-year-old Jimmy Dewayne Lube's death. Lube had been in the hospital since Dec. 8 due to a pre-existing health condition. He was booked into the OCDC...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Norman Transcript

Corrections department seeks to hire teens as detention officers

Kenneth Manning applied to work as a state correctional officer on his 20th birthday. Manning was accepted into the Oklahoma Department of Corrections training academy in March 2018. He started pulling 12-hour shifts at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center six weeks later. Some prisoners try to take advantage of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
13 ON YOUR SIDE

INSIDE LOOK: Kent County Juvenile Detention Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Law enforcement agencies in West Michigan continue to investigate threats made against school districts, and prosecutors continue to file charges against suspects in connection to the threats. We wanted to know what it's like inside a county juvenile detention center after a juvenile suspect is...
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Youth Detention Center#Transgender#Racism#Ap#The Bangor Daily News
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

He Spent the Night With a Married Woman and Wound Up Dead in a National Park

The wife of a U.S. Coast Guardsman in Virginia drove her husband’s car to Cleveland, where she spent the night with a 31-year-old father of two, then executed the aspiring musician in a nature preserve with a bullet to the back of the head before heading to Detroit to get a tattoo, a newly unsealed federal complaint alleges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy