UPDATED: Dec 23, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY : It always helps to have one of the best working actors today with a prominent role in your short film to garner attention (see: Oscar Isaac’s turn in last year’s nominee “The Letter Room”). That’s the case with Oscar-nominee Riz Ahmed , who stars and co-wrote “The Long Goodbye” from Aneil Karia.

The shorts also love the birth of an artist, and Phumi Morare’s “When the Sun Sets,” which is getting a palpable push from distributor HBO, is a Student Academy Award winner. It continues and highlights the Academy’s goals of focusing on the talent pool of Hollywood. That’s going to carry weight when voters fill out their ballots.

The rest of the contenders are up-in-the-air and it largely depends on what they respond to in the next few weeks as omicron cancels events and strikes fear into the industry. However, the New Yorker has a significant presence from the announced shortlists with “Les Grandes Claques” and “Under the Heavens,” one of which is bound to break through.

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK FILM DISTRIBUTOR DIRECTOR 1 “The Long Goodbye” WePresent Aniel Karia 2 “When the Sun Sets” HBO Phumi Morare 3 “Under the Heavens” The New Yorker Gustavo Milan 4 “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run” Salaud Morisset Maria Brendle 5 “Censor of Dreams” Salaud Morisset Raphaël Rodriguez, Léo Berne NEXT IN LINE 6 “You’re Dead Helen” Daylight Films and Formosa Productions Michiel Blanchart 7 “Frimas” H264 Distribution Marianne Farley 8 “The Criminals” Lights On Serhat Karaaslan 9 “Tala’vision” Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Murad Abu Eisheh 10 “Distances” Cine Comunidad de Madrid Susan Bejar OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 “The Dress” DOBRO, MIŁO and GŁOSNO Tadeusz Lysiak 12 “Les Grandes Claques” The New Yorker Annie St. Pierre 13 “Please Hold” Scavenger Entertainment KD Davila 14 “Stenofonen” M&M Productions Nicolaj Kopernikus 15 “On My Mind” Benzona Film Martin Strange-Hansen

