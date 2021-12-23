ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars Predictions: Best Live Action Short – Riz Ahmed and a Student Academy Award Winner Lead the Field

By Clayton Davis
 3 days ago
Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE OSCARS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE OSCARS HUB
Revisit the prediction archive of the 2021 season THE ARCHIVE
Link to television awards is at THE EMMYS HUB

2022 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

UPDATED: Dec 23, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY : It always helps to have one of the best working actors today with a prominent role in your short film to garner attention (see: Oscar Isaac’s turn in last year’s nominee “The Letter Room”). That’s the case with Oscar-nominee Riz Ahmed , who stars and co-wrote “The Long Goodbye” from Aneil Karia.

The shorts also love the birth of an artist, and Phumi Morare’s “When the Sun Sets,” which is getting a palpable push from distributor HBO, is a Student Academy Award winner. It continues and highlights the Academy’s goals of focusing on the talent pool of Hollywood. That’s going to carry weight when voters fill out their ballots.

The rest of the contenders are up-in-the-air and it largely depends on what they respond to in the next few weeks as omicron cancels events and strikes fear into the industry. However, the New Yorker has a significant presence from the announced shortlists with “Les Grandes Claques” and “Under the Heavens,” one of which is bound to break through.

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

Precursor Awards Leader: None
Awards Season Calendar

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK FILM DISTRIBUTOR DIRECTOR
1 “The Long Goodbye” WePresent Aniel Karia
2 “When the Sun Sets” HBO Phumi Morare
3 “Under the Heavens” The New Yorker Gustavo Milan
4 “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run” Salaud Morisset Maria Brendle
5 “Censor of Dreams” Salaud Morisset Raphaël Rodriguez, Léo Berne
NEXT IN LINE
6 “You’re Dead Helen” Daylight Films and Formosa Productions Michiel Blanchart
7 “Frimas” H264 Distribution Marianne Farley
8 “The Criminals” Lights On Serhat Karaaslan
9 “Tala’vision” Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Murad Abu Eisheh
10 “Distances” Cine Comunidad de Madrid Susan Bejar
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11 “The Dress” DOBRO, MIŁO and GŁOSNO Tadeusz Lysiak
12 “Les Grandes Claques” The New Yorker Annie St. Pierre
13 “Please Hold” Scavenger Entertainment KD Davila
14 “Stenofonen” M&M Productions Nicolaj Kopernikus
15 “On My Mind” Benzona Film Martin Strange-Hansen

2022 Academy Awards Predictions

2021 Oscars predictions are here.

About the Academy Awards ( Oscars )

The Academy Awards , better known as the Oscars , is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

  • The date for the 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022

The Best Picture Race Comes Into Focus: A Look at Some Key Players

'King Richard,' Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
National Board of Review Postpones Annual Gala Amid Omicron Surge

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021. The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin). Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser. The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”...
AwardsWatch Oscar Podcast #83: Critics' awards kick off, the Best Actor race and more

The National Board of Review has postponed its annual gala, which was scheduled to be held on Jan. 11 in New York City. It’s the latest event, following the Critics’ Choice Awards, the BAFTA Los Angeles yearly tea party, and the Palm Springs International Film Festival fete, to shelve in-person plans amid rising concerns over the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19. The National Board of Review plans to announce a new date at a later time. “Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our guests, members and community, we have made the decision to postpone the...
awardswatch.com

Golden Globes: Belfast and The Power of the Dog lead field for troubled awards

On this 83rd podcast I am joined by the fabulous Sophia Ciminello and fantastic Nick Ruhrkraut of the Oscar Wild Podcast (like and subscribe!). After a brief razzing of Nick over The Power of the Dog, we settle into looking at how the National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Circle kicked off the critics awards season and what it all means. We dive into the NBR and NYFCC Best Actress wins for Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) and Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), respectively, and the stat that favors at least one of them to get in.
BBC

The Five Best Riz Ahmed Movies of His Career

Sir Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical film Belfast and The Power of the Dog, a Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Western, lead the nominations for the controversy-hit Golden Globe Awards. The two movies are up for seven prizes each, including best drama film. The Globes are usually the highest-profile awards except the Oscars, but January's...
TVOvermind

The Five Best Riz Ahmed Movies of His Career

Since breaking into the entertainment industry more than 15 years ago, Riz Ahmed has gone from being an unknown actor to an international superstar. Throughout his career, he has consistently proven that he has what it takes to play all kinds of different characters, and he never seems to be afraid to take on a challenge. Now with well over a dozen movie credits to his name, Riz’s big screen resume is quite impressive. He has gotten the chance to be a part of some very successful projects which means he has also gotten to work with some of the biggest names in the industry. If you’re interested in seeing what Riz Ahmed is all about, keep reading to see our list of the five best movie roles of his career.
Deadline

2022 Oscars predictions: See EW's picks for who will win at the Academy Awards

The two Oscar frontrunners for Best Documentary Feature are safely through to the next round of voting. Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) and Flee earned spots on the Oscar doc feature shortlist announced today, as Documentary Branch voters whittled the list of contending films from 138 qualifiers to 15 [see full lists below]. Flee, the Neon release directed by Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen, not only made the doc feature shortlist, but the shortlist for Best International Film as well, representing Denmark. That rare shortlist double was accomplished last Oscar season by the Romanian documentary Collective,...
EW.com

Oscars: Academy Unveils Shortlists in 10 Categories

It's difficult to follow up an Academy Awards cycle where Glenn Close's butt became a defining topic of the season, but the chaos, glory, and star-studded spectacle of the 2022 Oscars race is giving her derriere a run for its money. As contenders look to cash in on heavy precursor affection, EW looks to streamline the race ahead with our expert Oscar predictions in the big six categories — including the ever-evolving hunt for Best Picture and the high profile matchup between Kristen Stewart and Lady Gaga in the Best Actress duel.
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Academy Unveils Shortlists in 10 Categories

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for the 2022 Oscars in 10 categories, including documentary and international features. It also includes documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, visual effects, and — returning this year — sound. Fifteen international features advanced, out of the films from 92 countries that were eligible. Frontrunners that made the cut include Iran’s A Hero, Italy’s Hand of God, Japan’s Drive My Car and Flee, which represents Denmark. But France’s Titane, which won the Paleme D’Or at Cannes, failed to make the shortlist. A whopping 108 documentary features...
awardswatch.com

Overdue Oscars: 10 Directors Looking for Their First Academy Award

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) announced the nominations for their annual AACTA International Awards, with Belfast leading the film nominations with seven, including two acting nods in each of the supporting categories. New Zealand-born Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog followed closely behind with six...
Roger Ebert

From 'Mare of Easttown' to 'White Lotus,' Limited Series Boast Strong Ensembles

Several directors this Oscar season have been nominated previously for the Academy Award for their chosen profession but never won, but they will have to compete with veterans like Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro, who are hoping to take home third and second trophies, respectively. Here are this season’s...
Variety

BAFTA Embraces Surprises After Voting Overhaul

This year’s winter awards season offers a plethora of limited series with strong ensembles. In a Variety Awards Circuit video presented by HBO, senior editors Danielle Turchiano and Michael Schneider revealed their predictions for how limited series like “Mare of Easttown” and “White Lotus” may perform at the Critics Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes — and unfortunately, how ensemble casts may not get the recognition they deserve.
Variety

BAFTA Embraces Surprises After Voting Overhaul

Until last year, handicapping the BAFTA nominees was a considerably more straightforward process. Given the British film awards ceremony’s ever-closer shadowing of the Academy Awards since moving to the Oscar precursor circuit 20 years ago, voters tended to mirror the pool of contenders across the pond, with the odd home-turf favorite granted a greater presence. Last year’s nominations, however, were an excitingly different story, as concerns about the voting body’s limited diversity and conservative taste led BAFTA to hand over several major categories to select nominating committees rather than the group at large. Suddenly, there were no safe bets, as expected acting...
Variety

It's Beyonce vs. Jay-Z for Best Original Song at 2022 Critics Choice Awards — Will It Be the Same With Oscars?

Locally-made films, especially animated titles, dominated the Japanese box office in 2021. The territory is usually the world’s third biggest cinema market, behind China and North America. Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” as the year’s top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Anno’s Studio Khara, it is the...
Billboard

Who Should Host the 94th Academy Awards? 7 Great Picks If the 2022 Oscars Bring Back the Gig

Beyoncé is competing against her husband, Jay-Z, for best original song at the Critics Choice Awards; the nominations were announced on Monday (Dec. 13). Beyoncé is nominated for co-writing “Be Alive” from King Richard; Jay-Z is nominated for co-writing “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall. If the Oscars follow suit and nominate both stars for best original song, it will mark the first time a married couple has competed against each other in any Oscar category.
Collider

The Best International TV Shows of 2021

Before 2019, there had only been five Academy Awards ceremonies that didn’t have an MC. Over the years, figures ranging from Jack Lemmon to Bing Crosby have guided viewers through a night recognizing the very best of cinema from the preceding year. But the show has been without a host for the last three Oscars ceremonies. Initially a consequence of the last-minute departure of scheduled host Kevin Hart in 2019, subsequent ceremonies have continued to march on without filling that once-important role.
Variety



While it feels like eons since “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho, in accepting his Golden Globe in January 2020, encouraged American audiences to “overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles,” the strides made in the last two years have only underlined the filmmaker’s message: film and television is well and truly international now, so get on board. This year’s crop of best international TV shows — selected by Variety‘s team of global correspondents — have a few English-language entries, but the vast majority are a testament to the rich storytelling coming out of markets like Spain, India and Korea. This holiday season, if you’re not already tuned in, why not take in an international offering? As Bong wisely said, you’ll be introduced to so many more amazing stories. And let’s face it, subtitles are here to stay.
