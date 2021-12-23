ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams designate RB Cam Akers to return from IR

By Sportsnaut
Nearly through what could have been a devastating COVID-19 outbreak during a push toward the playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams could have even more help on the way after running back Cam Akers was designated to return from the injured reserve list.

Akers was believed to be lost for the season when he tore his Achilles tendon in July, just before training camp opened. The injury left Darrell Henderson as Los Angeles’ main running back, with the Rams then acquiring Sony Michel from the New England Patriots.

While he technically remains on IR, Akers now can return to practice, as his designation opens a 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster.

The Rams are 10-4 this season and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. While the defense and the passing game under new quarterback Matthew Stafford have led the way, the rushing attack is just 24th in the NFL heading into Week 16 at 99.1 yards per game.

As a rookie out of Florida State last season, Akers showed his versatility with 625 rushing yards on 145 carries with two touchdowns, while he also had 11 receptions for 123 yards and another score.

After Sunday’s game at Minnesota, the Rams play at Baltimore on Jan. 2 and close out the regular season at home Jan. 9 against the rival San Francisco 49ers.

–Field Level Media

