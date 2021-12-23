ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hogmanay party at Sturgeon's house!': Man, 33, is arrested after 2,000 people sign up on Facebook to attend New Year's Eve bash at First Minister's home - amid backlash over her new Covid curbs

By Tom Pyman For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after nearly 2,000 people signed up to a Facebook event inviting people to a Hogmanay party at Nicola Sturgeon's house in Glasgow.

Police Scotland confirmed tonight the man had been arrested and charged in connection with communications offences, before being bailed to appear at court at a later date.

The proposed party claimed it would be 'bringing the celebrations to sturgeons', with the invite featuring a photo of Scotland's First Minister grinning on a park swing.

Some 700 people confirmed their attendance on the page - which has since been deleted - with more than 1,100 others indicating they were 'interested' in coming along, despite new Covid curbs.

The event, and the prankster who set it up, was reported to police by Ms Sturgeon's sister, Gillian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNUEo_0dUmnnLE00
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after nearly 2,000 people signed up to a Facebook event inviting people to a Hogmanay party at Nicola Sturgeon's house in Glasgow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jIz0_0dUmnnLE00
The proposed party claimed it would be 'bringing the celebrations to sturgeons', with the invite featuring a photo of Scotland's First Minister grinning on a park swing

What new Omicron curbs did Nicola Sturgeon announce?

Nicola Sturgeon announced a selection of new coronavirus curbs for Scotland which will come into force after Christmas.

They are:

- Large-scale public live events will be made 'effectively spectator-free' for three weeks from Boxing Day. For indoor standing events the attendance limit will be set at 100 people, for indoor seated events it will be 200 and for outdoor events 500 seated or standing. The rules do not apply to private life events like weddings but they will dramatically impact football matches.

- Restrictions on live crowds mean big Hogmanay celebrations on New Year's Eve are banned.

- Pubs and restaurants which serve alcohol will return to table service-only from December 27, also for an initial three week period. Indoor hospitality and leisure venues will be required to ensure there is one metre social distancing between different groups of people.

- People are being urged to limit social contacts 'as much as you possibly can' from December 27 until at least the end of the first week in January. Ms Sturgeon said people should 'stay at home as much as is feasible' and 'when you do go out, maintain physical distancing from people not in your own group'.

She told the Sun: 'My sister's personal address now shared all over social media as an event for a New Year party.

'Police been informed with your name. In case you are reading this. Looks like you are in for a Merry Christmas.'

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: 'A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with communications offences.

'He has been released on undertaking to appear at court at a later date.'

It comes after Ms Sturgeon this week cancelled large scale New Year celebrations in Scotland as she unveiled additional coronavirus restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, prompting business leaders to accuse her of giving firms 'a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking'.

The Scottish First Minister revealed there had been nine new deaths and 5,242 positive tests in the last 24 hours, down on the 6,734 cases recorded yesterday, as she said official advice for Christmas Day remains unchanged, with people allowed to meet with family but urged to be cautious.

But from December 26 for three weeks there will be attendance limits placed on live public events which will torpedo Hogmanay festivities.

The limits will not apply to private life events like weddings, but Ms Sturgeon said for indoor standing events the limit will be 100 people, for indoor seated events it will be 200 and for outdoor events 500 seated or standing.

This will mean that from Boxing Day football and other sporting matches in Scotland will effectively be spectator-free.

Ms Sturgeon also said that from December 27 the Scottish Government is advising people to return to limiting their social contacts 'as much as you possibly can' while a table service-only requirement will be reimposed on hospitality venues serving alcohol, lasting for an initial period of three weeks.

She added: 'Difficult though it is, please follow this advice over New Year. Minimise Hogmanay socialising as much as you can.'

There will also be a requirement for one metre social distancing between adults in all indoor hospitality and leisure settings. This rule, combined with the 100 person limit on indoor standing events, will likely force nightclubs to close.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce said the new restrictions represented 'another hammer blow' for businesses and many will view it 'as the equivalent of receiving a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking'.

