Consider this an important public service announcement: December is hereby (read: somewhat unofficially) dubbed the month of glitter eyeshadow. Yes, partly because New Year’s Eve is imminent and your midnight celebrations call for a little razzle dazzle to ring in 2022, but mainly it’s a fitting, celebratory reminder that you’ve made it through yet another hectic 12 months — and looked especially fine doing it. Are you stressed, tired, and in need of another cup of coffee? No one will know if you’re wearing a splash of iridescent sparkles across your eyelids. It’s called beauty misdirection, in case you weren’t aware, and now is the time to embrace it wholeheartedly.

MAKEUP ・ 15 DAYS AGO