Young, Thagard, Hoffman Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit Against Home Depot, Others

By ALM Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Young, Thagard, Hoffman on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against...

Transgender Woman Sues Walmart Over Discrimination Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Walmart was sued Tuesday in Georgia Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Cooper, Barton & Cooper on behalf of a transgender woman who contends that she was subjected to discrimination and harassment based on her gender identity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:21-cv-00458, Fulwood v. Walmart Inc. et al.
Duane Morris Removes Product Liability Lawsuit Against Wright Medical Group

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Duane Morris on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Wright Medical Group to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Michael Marshall on behalf of himself and John Shorter. The case is 3:21-cv-00212, Marshall et al v. Wright Medical Technology, Inc. et al.
Brennan, Harris & Rominger Removes Product Liability Lawsuit Against Samsung, Others

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Brennan, Harris & Rominger on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, and other defendants to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Oliver Maner LLP on behalf of Andrea Monroe. The case is 4:21-cv-00357, Monroe v. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. et al.
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Craig Marshall Klaasen to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Goodman & Goodman and the Law Offices of Richard E. Stark on behalf of Ibrahim Giwa and Oluwafunmi Olatunji. The case is 1:21-cv-05141, Giwa et al v. Klaasen.
State
Georgia State
Plaintiffs Lawyer Censured Over Misleading Filing About Clients' 'Serious' Injury, Failing to Keep Clients Informed

A personal injury lawyer was publicly censured on Tuesday after he verified in a complaint that his clients’ injuries met a statutorily defined “serious” threshold when he believed the injuries did not, and after he took years to file the clients’ motor vehicle accident case—which was later dismissed—while allegedly not telling the clients he filed the suit.
Materials Company Pursues Trade Secrets Claims Against Former Sales Executive

Akerman filed a trade secrets lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of LLFlex LLC. The complaint targets former employee Gregg Olah…. Akerman filed a trade secrets lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of LLFlex LLC. The complaint targets former employee Gregg Olah for the alleged breach of restrictive covenants in his employment agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-20669, Llflex, LLC v. Olah.
'Defendants Did Not Get a Fair Shake.' Pharmacies Challenge Jury's Opioid Verdict.

Walgreens, Walmart and CVS filed motions for a new trial and judgment as a matter of law following the Nov. 23 jury verdict against them. The pharmacies renewed two grounds for mistrial that focused on juror misconduct and plaintiffs' closing argument. After voir dire, the pharmacies wrote, U.S. District Judge...
Jerusalem NY Enterprises LLC v. Huber Erectors & Hoisting LLC

MEMORANDUM & ORDER Plaintiff Jerusalem NY Enterprises LLC commenced the above-captioned action on December 23, 2020, in the New York Supreme Court, Kings County, against Defendants Huber Erectors & Hoisting, LLC (“Huber”), Kakel Maintenance and Construction (“Kakel”), Richard T. Lauer, Esq., and LauerLaw, LLC, seeking to recover damages for alleged prima facie tort, conversion, fraud, and abuse of process arising from the garnishment of a bank account owned by Plaintiff. (Notice of Removal 1, Docket Entry No. 1; Summons and Verified Compl. (“Compl.”)
