Young, Thagard, Hoffman Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit Against Home Depot, Others

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Walmart was sued Tuesday in Georgia Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Cooper, Barton & Cooper on behalf of a transgender woman who contends that she was subjected to discrimination and harassment based on her gender identity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:21-cv-00458, Fulwood v. Walmart Inc. et al.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO