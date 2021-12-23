Broadly neutralizing antibodies overcome SARS-CoV-2 Omicron antigenic shift

By Elisabetta Cameroni, John E. Bowen, Laura E. Rosen, Christian Saliba, Samantha K. Zepeda, Katja Culap, Dora Pinto, Laura A. VanBlargan, Anna De Marco, Julia di Iulio, Fabrizia Zatta, Hannah Kaiser, Julia Noack, Nisar Farhat, Nadine Czudnochowski, Colin Havenar-Daughton, Kaitlin R. Sprouse, Josh R. Dillen, Abigail E. Powell, Alex Chen, Cyrus Maher, Li Yin, David Sun, Leah Soriaga, Jessica Bassi, Chiara Silacci-Fregni, Claes Gustafsson, Nicholas M. Franko, Jenni Logue, Najeeha Talat Iqbal, Ignacio Mazzitelli, Jorge Geffner, Renata Grifantini, Helen Chu, Andrea Gori, Agostino Riva, Olivier Giannini, Alessandro Ceschi, Paolo Ferrari, Pietro E. Cippà, Alessandra Franzetti-Pellanda, Christian Garzoni, Peter J. Halfmann, Yoshihiro Kawaoka, Christy Hebner, Lisa A. Purcell, Luca Piccoli, Matteo Samuele Pizzuto, Alexandra C. Walls, Michael S. Diamond, Amalio Telenti, Herbert W. Virgin, Antonio Lanzavecchia, Gyorgy Snell, David Veesler, Davide Corti
Nature.com
5 days ago
Humabs Biomed SA, a subsidiary of Vir Biotechnology, 6500 Bellinzona, Switzerland. Department of Biochemistry, University of Washington, Seattle, WA 98195, USA. Vir Biotechnology, San Francisco, California 94158, USA. Christian Saliba. Humabs Biomed SA, a subsidiary of Vir Biotechnology, 6500 Bellinzona, Switzerland. Samantha K. Zepeda. Department of Biochemistry, University of...
A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
Recent surveillance has revealed the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (BA.1/B.1.1.529) harboring up to 36 mutations in spike protein, the target of vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies. Given its potential to escape vaccine-induced humoral immunity, we measured neutralization potency of sera from 88 mRNA-1273, 111 BNT162b, and 40 Ad26.COV2.S vaccine recipients against wild type, Delta, and Omicron SARS-CoV-2 pseudoviruses. We included individuals that were vaccinated recently (<3 months), distantly (6-12 months), or recently boosted, and accounted for prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. Remarkably, neutralization of Omicron was undetectable in most vaccinated individuals. However, individuals boosted with mRNA vaccines exhibited potent neutralization of Omicron only 4-6-fold lower than wild type, suggesting that boosters enhance the cross-reactivity of neutralizing antibody responses. In addition, we find Omicron pseudovirus is more infectious than any other variant tested. Overall, this study highlights the importance of boosters to broaden neutralizing antibody responses against highly divergent SARS-CoV-2 variants.
The monoclonal antibody therapy, once hailed as 100% effective in stopping COVID-19 in its tracks, has been defeated by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to an international study involving researchers from the US, Japan, and Switzerland. Monoclonal antibodies are proteins designed to attach to a specific target, in...
The COVID-19 omicron variant has been reported in nearly half of the U.S. states since it was first detected in California on Dec. 1. The second known case of omicron in the country was identified in Minnesota. "People that detect omicron—states, counties, countries—that doesn't necessarily mean that they were the...
Background: The SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant, designated as a Variant of Concern(VOC) by the World Health Organization, carries numerous spike mutations which have are known to evade neutralizing antibodies elicited by COVID-19 vaccines. A deeper understanding of the susceptibility of Omicron variant to vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies is urgently needed for risk assessment.
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 430 (2021) Cite this article. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron strain (as known as B.1.1.529) was identified in Botswana and South Africa in early November 2021 and was later defined as a new variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization on November 26, 2021.1,2 To date, the confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported in more than 38 countries, and the number of cases appears to be rapidly increasing. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron could give rise to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic spreading around the world, following the D614G, Beta/Gamma, and Delta VOCs. Here, we showed Omicron variant causes serious immune escape from the convalescent sera from COVID-19 patients, still needs angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as its receptor and exhibits a significantly increased infectivity. These substantial lines of evidence should attract broad attention to monitor its epidemic and accelerate the development of Omicron-targeted vaccines and therapeutic antibodies.
Single-domain Variable New Antigen Receptors (VNARs) from the immune system of sharks are the smallest naturally occurring binding domains found in nature. Possessing flexible paratopes that can recognize protein motifs inaccessible to classical antibodies, VNARs have yet to be exploited for the development of SARS-CoV-2 therapeutics. Here, we detail the identification of a series of VNARs from a VNAR phage display library screened against the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD). The ability of the VNARs to neutralize pseudotype and authentic live SARS-CoV-2 virus rivalled or exceeded that of full-length immunoglobulins and other single-domain antibodies. Crystallographic analysis of two VNARs found that they recognized separate epitopes on the RBD and had distinctly different mechanisms of virus neutralization unique to VNARs. Structural and biochemical data suggest that VNARs would be effective therapeutic agents against emerging SARS-CoV-2 mutants, including the Delta variant, and coronaviruses across multiple phylogenetic lineages. This study highlights the utility of VNARs as effective therapeutics against coronaviruses and may serve as a critical milestone for nearing a paradigm shift of the greater biologic landscape.
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) suggests...
The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) beta (B.1.351) variant of concern harbors mutations that can mediate immune evasion, and it appears to be less sensitive than the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant or wild-type virus to antibodies in serum samples obtained from immunized persons.1 This situation poses a question as to whether natural infection elicits an inferior immune response against SARS-CoV-2 reinfection with the beta variant, as compared with the alpha variant or wild-type virus.
HealthDay News — For persons receiving dialysis, the antibody response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) wanes through five to six months and is associated with a risk for breakthrough infection, according to a study published online Dec. 14 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Shuchi Anand,...
The World Health Organisation regards a zoonosis as “any disease or infection that is naturally transmissible from vertebrate animals to humans”. Parasitologists will be familiar with examples of human parasites that share hosts with domestic or wild animals, and can be transmitted to humans through food, water, direct contact, or the environment. A reverse zoonosis is when humans transmit a disease to animals.
In clinical diagnostics and research involving histopathology, formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue is almost universally favored for its superb image quality. However, tissue processing time (>24"‰h) can slow decision-making. In contrast, fresh frozen (FF) processing (<1"‰h) can yield rapid information but diagnostic accuracy is suboptimal due to lack of clearing, morphologic deformation and more frequent artifacts. Here, we bridge this gap using artificial intelligence. We synthesize FFPE-like images ("virtual FFPE") from FF images using a generative adversarial network (GAN) from 98 paired kidney samples derived from 40 patients. Five board-certified pathologists evaluated the results in a blinded test. Image quality of the virtual FFPE data was assessed to be high and showed a close resemblance to real FFPE images. Clinical assessments of disease on the virtual FFPE images showed a higher inter-observer agreement compared to FF images. The nearly instantaneously generated virtual FFPE images can not only reduce time to information but can facilitate more precise diagnosis from routine FF images without extraneous costs and effort.
Flaviviruses are major human disease-causing pathogens, including dengue virus (DENV), Zika virus, yellow fever virus and others. DENV infects hundreds of millions of people per year around the world, causing a tremendous social and economic burden. DENV capsid (C) protein plays an essential role during genome encapsidation and viral particle formation. It has been previously shown that DENV C enters the nucleus in infected cells. However, whether DENV C protein exhibits nuclear export remains unclear. By spatially cross-correlating different regions of the cell, we investigated DENV C movement across the nuclear envelope during the infection cycle. We observed that transport takes place in both directions and with similar translocation times (in the ms time scale) suggesting a bidirectional movement of both C protein import and export.
Africa Health Research Institute, Durban, South Africa. School of Laboratory Medicine and Medical Sciences, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa. Africa Health Research Institute, Durban, South Africa. David S. Khoury. Kirby Institute, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia. Khadija Khan. Africa Health Research Institute, Durban, South Africa. School of...
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are highly effective at preventing COVID-19. Prior studies have found detectable SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in oral mucosal specimens of participants with history of COVID-19. To assess the development of oral SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies among people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination series, we developed a novel SARS-CoV-2 IgG enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) to quantify the concentrations of oral and nasal mucosal SARS-CoV-2 IgG levels. We enrolled 52 participants who received the Moderna vaccine and 80 participants who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Oral mucosal specimens were self-collected by participants prior to or on the day of vaccination, and on days 5, 10, 15, and 20 following each vaccination dose and 30, 60, and 90Â days following the second vaccination dose. A subset of the cohort provided additional nasal mucosal specimens at every time point. All participants developed detectable oral mucosal SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies by 15Â days after the first vaccination dose. There were no significant differences in oral mucosal antibody concentrations once participants were fully vaccinated in the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Oral or nasal mucosal antibody testing could be an inexpensive and less invasive alternative to serum antibody testing. Further research is needed to understand the duration of detectable oral or nasal mucosal antibodies and how antibody concentrations change with time.
Defibrotide, a heterogeneous mixture of polyanionic oligonucleotides, was first suggested as a treatment for antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) nearly 20 years ago, when it was successfully used to treat a patient with catastrophic APS (CAPS), but this possibility has not been investigated in clinical trials or preclinical studies. A new study sheds light on how defibrotide might interfere with antiphospholipid antibody-mediated thrombosis.
The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00661-4, published online 01 November 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Acknowledgements section now reads:. "This study has been funded by Instituto de Salud Carlos III through the project PI18/00462 to M.V.G.G., co"funded by European Regional Development Fund...
During our screening for antibiotics against Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) with a mass spectrometry network-based indexing approach, a new compound named kimidinomycin was isolated from the culture broth of Streptomyces sp. KKTA-0263 by solvent extraction, HP20 column chromatography, and preparative HPLC. From the structural elucidation, the compound possesses a 38-membered macrolide structure with an N-methylguanidyl group at the terminal side chain. The compound exhibited antimycobacterial activity against M. avium, M. intracellulare, M. smegmatis, and M. bovis BCG with respective MIC values of 12.5, 0.78, 12.5, and 25.0"‰Âµg"‰mlâˆ’1.
Comments / 0