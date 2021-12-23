These Instant Pot deals at Amazon aren’t going to last forever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The market for kitchen accessories grows exponentially each year. You’ll hear about hot new gadgets you can use to give you the best version of a certain food. For example, we highlighted great meat thermometers this week to help you cook meat and fish perfectly. That’s just one example of kitchen accessories that can help you cook more efficiently and thoroughly. Instant Pots are another option and the Instant Pot deals at Amazon right now are really awesome.

These Instant Pot deals that we’re seeing aren’t always expected, as certain versions seem to go on sale at random points throughout the year. You can do so much with an Instant Pot that they are one of the more popular kitchen gadgets of the past few years. The thing with these deals is that they don’t last, so you better act quickly. Here are the best Instant Pot deals at Amazon right now.

Instant Pot deals that let you air fry

One of the most popular Instant Pots on the market is the Instant Pot Duo Crisp. This features 11 functions all in one machine. The lid allows you to air fry in the Instant Pot, which has become a total gamechanger. There are two convenient removable lids that get the most out of it. You can air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, and more. The EvenCrisp Technology delivers the crunch you want with 95% less oil. The one-touch programs make it easy to use. It’s down to just $99.95 for the 6-quart option rather than $150.

If you’re just looking for the air fryer lid, you can also get that discounted right now. Change your Instant Pot Duo that you already own into an air fryer with the lid. It comes with a dehydrating and broiling tray to get the best crunch. The lid is only $49.95 instead of $90.

Choose the Instant Pot size you need

There are options for smaller families and larger families, both of which are the same price. The Instant Pot Max is discounted in the 6-quart iteration. This features sustained 15psi, so the food cooks faster. The large touchscreen makes programming extremely simple. There is even altitude adjustment, taking out the guesswork of how it may affect your food. There are 13 safety features and multiple cooking programs. This is down to just $119.95, saving you over $30.

But if you need a larger Instant Pot, the 8-quart Instant Pot Ultra is also down to just $119.95. Great for families of six or more, the electric pressure cooker helps you control just how your food is made. The center dial helps you adjust your plans. It replaces 10 common appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, steamer, warmer, saute/steaming basket, and sterilizer. You’ll save $40.04 by getting this now.

Forget the Instant Pot deals

But don’t forget entirely about this great line of products, as the Instant Vortex Plus is also discounted. This offers 7-in-1 functionality and possesses EvenCrisp Technology. The top heating element delivers quick and even heating. The temperature is easy to adjust as it ranges from 95 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. There are customizable cooking programs for foods like cinnamon buns, chicken wings, roasted vegetables, and more. This holds up to 10 quarts and is down to just $99.95 from $140.

If you want one that does even more, the Instant Vortex Pro is also discounted. This air fryer oven can also serve as a proofing area for bread. You’ll be able to watch your food cook more easily with the display. It’s only $10 more, discounted to $109.95. Hurry and snatch any of these deals.

