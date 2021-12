DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you'll be celebrating the holidays with booze, you can get home for free with AAA's Tow to Go service. Tow to Go is designed as a confidential service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. The service will take you home and tow your vehicle home or somewhere within 10 miles, even if you aren't an AAA member.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO