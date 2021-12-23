Gathering Of Kings to Release a New Single – “Vagabond Rise” in January

September Mourning has dropped a brand new video for their anthemic song “Dirty!” This is their first new song since their acclaimed recent single “Falling Awake” was released, and “Dirty” has been teased along with the a new series of September Mourning NFT drops – a collaboration with NFT Mediabox (NMB)–. The drop is another selection of stunningly detailed and dynamic visual characterizations for her upcoming September’s Monsters world within the already beloved Monsters Rehab established universe, all of which went live on on December 6, 2021. From sci-fi to horror to fantasy and super-hero incarnations, the incredible selection of striking depictions are not only dazzling pieces of unique art, but include ongoing fan and collector opportunities with the investment, as collectors will receive the otherwise unavailable new track, “Dirty” with the incredibly detailed new adventure in the Monsters Rehab universe, along with other utility including access to the Monster’s Rehab Metaverse, gaming, IRL merch discounts, future music releases, a download of the September Mourning graphic novel, and more! The band also just announced a spring tour with The Lonely Ones. Check out “Dirty” here!

