Gathering Of Kings to Release a New Single – “Vagabond Rise” in January

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy Metal supergroup Gathering Of Kings will release a new song, “Vagabond Rise”, on Sunday, January 2nd. The track is the first single from the band’s upcoming yet untitled 3rd studio album, set for release in may 2022. “Vagabond Rise” was produced by Thomas “Plec” Johansson at The Panic Room in...

