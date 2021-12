Penn professor and senior lecturer of International Studies at the Lauder Institute James McGann died on Nov. 29 at age 66. McGann was also the director at the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program (TTCSP) and an advisor to foreign governments and organizations such as the United Nations and the World Bank. TTCSP, which is housed in the Lauder Institute at Penn, conducts research on the influence of public policy research organizations on global governments and civil societies.

PENN, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO