Music

GUEST POST: Rick Giordano of The Lion’s Daughter – Top 10 Albums of 2021

By Guest Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost Cult begins our “2021 End of Year Guest Post Extravaganza” with a slew of posts from bands, industry, PR pros, and more! We’ll be sharing lists, memories, and other shenanigans from our favorite bands, partners, music industry peers, and other folks we respect across the globe....

GUEST POST: Christian Muenzner of Eternity’s End and Obscura -Top 10 Albums of 2021

Ghost Cult begins our “2021 End of Year Guest Post Extravaganza” with a slew of posts from bands, industry, PR pros, and more! We’ll be sharing lists, memories, and other shenanigans from our favorite bands, partners, music industry peers, and other folks we respect across the globe. In this edition, Christian Muenzner Eternity’s End and Obscura shares his Top Ten Albums of 2021! Purchase Eternity’s End – “Embers of War” album is out now via Prosthetic Records, and you can buy it here https://smarturl.it/Eternitysend.
GUEST POST: Alex Jones of Undeath – Top 20 Albums of 2021

Ghost Cult continues our “2021 End of Year Guest Post Extravaganza” with a slew of posts from bands, industry, PR pros, and more! We’ll be sharing lists, memories, and other shenanigans from our favorite bands, partners, music industry peers, and other folks we respect across the globe. In this edition, Alex Jones of Undeath! He shares his Top 20 Albums of 2021! Support the band via their Bandcamp page!https://undeath.bandcamp.com.
GUEST POST: Gramma Vedetta – Top Five Albums of 2021

Ghost Cult begins our “2021 End of Year Guest Post Extravaganza” with a slew of posts from bands, industry, PR pros, and more! We’ll be sharing lists, memories, and other shenanigans from our favorite bands, partners, music industry peers, and other folks we respect across the globe. In this edition, All of Gramma Vedetta shares their Top Five albums of 2021. They are releasing a new album in 2022! Woooo! Check them out here: https://grammavedetta.bandcamp.com.
C-Squared Podcast: Episode 131- Natalie From Napalm Records Returns!

C2 is a new podcast series from the minds of Curtis Dewar (Dewar PR), Cori Westbrook focusing on helping bands with their music marketing, sales, and promotion. Curtis and Cori are frequently joined by Holly Royle, Aliyah Daye, and Gaia Guarda who both have recently joined forces with them in C Squared. In this episode of the podcast Cori, Aliyah, and Curtis welcome back Natalie Camillo of Napalm Records.
John Carpenter
Metal Insider’s Bram Teitelman’s Top 10 Albums of 2021

10) Deafheaven, Infinite Granite (Sargent House) Deafheaven has been divisive for years. Just the mere mention of them sends trve kvlt metalheads into conniptions, but they’ve always been interesting, and it’s been cool watching them move more towards shoegaze on their last few albums. Truly embracing it by working with Justin Meldal-Johnson (Beck, Nine Inch Nails, M83) is only a left turn if you haven’t been paying attention, but George Clark’s switch to clean singing works for the band. It’ll be worth watching to see if this is just a detour or if they full-on embrace it. As a fan of shoegaze and Deafheaven, I can’t wait to find out.
††† (Crosses) — Shares Their Cover of “Goodbye Horses’ by Q Lazurus

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno’s project with Far guitarist Shaun Lopez, ††† (Crosses) — has released its cover of Q Lazzarus’s “Goodbye Horses” as a digital single. The track was previously covered by ††† (Crosses) back in 2014 and the band used to close their live shows on tours with it. The song was made famous in the iconic serial killer movie The Silence of The Lambs. Lopez confirmed that ††† (Crosses) had signed a new deal with Warner Records. This confirms a story Ghost Cult broke last year about the band making new music. Prior to “Goodbye Horses”‘ digital arrival, their last release was a cover of “The Beginning Of The End” by ’90s electropop band Cause & Effect.
The Independent

Frank Ocean debuts new music on Christmas episode of his radio show

Frank Ocean has debuted a new song on the Christmas episode of his Apple radio show, Blonded Radio.On Saturday (25 December), the 34-year-old singer revealed a surprise for his fans by unwrapping a nine-minute track inspired by Ocean’s previous conversation with Dutch motivational speaker Wim Hof.The “Chanel” singer’s new untitled track was recorded back in 2020, where he can be heard rapping to a lengthy piano piece.The radio show also contained excerpts from Ocean’s conversation with Hof following the death of the singer’s younger brother Ryan Breaux in 2020.“Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I...
Watch Gayle Hear Her Song "ABCDEFU" On The Radio For The First Time

Gayle's song "ABCDEFU" is at the center of thousands of TikTok's and its made its way to the radio too. Artists often talk about how emotional it is to hear their songs on the radio for the first time and Gayle's reaction is definitely that, emotional!. It was featured as...
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
Corinne Westbrook's Top 10 Albums Of 2021

Narrowing this list down was easily one of the hardest things to do this year. The best thing to come out of the pandemic was the sheer volume of music released in 2021. The creativity and experimentation of bands across the globe has been nothing short of inspiring. 10. Harakiri...
Watch an Animated Video for Atonement Denied’s Cover of Christmas Classic – “Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer”

Get into the holiday spirit with this amazing, brutal cover of the comedy Christmas classic “Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer’ by Atonement Denied The cover is so good and the animated video just captures the spirit of all the past Christmas movies past perfectly, with a sick twist! With art by Art by: Michel Abstracto and Animation & Master by: Apollo Audio Alt, this is a mini masterpiece to help close out the season, with metal! Try not to spill your Eggnog (extra rum) while moshing around the tree during this breakdown!
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Gives Surprise Christmas Gift to Fans With ‘Lost’ 1987 Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young delivered a surprise Christmas gift to fans Saturday with Summer Songs, a “lost for years, but not forgotten” LP recorded in 1987 but never released. The eight-track album, featuring Young on all instruments, boasts early versions of songs that would later appear on 1989’s Freedom (“Wrecking Ball,” “Someday,” “Hangin’ on a Limb”), Harvest Moon (“One of These Days”), Psychedelic Pill (“For the Love of Man)” and CSNY’s 1988 LP American Dream (“American Dream,” “Name of Love”), plus one song, “Last of His Kind,” that Young debuted at the 1987 Farm Aid but never officially released. “I think you will enjoy...
STAFF PICKS: Senior Editor Steve Tovey’s Top 25 Albums of 2021

So, at some point in our second year in Corona-world, the music industry decided to just get on with it, meaning a deluge of fantastic music sloshing around the last nine months of the year. If last year had some great moments, 2021 felt like a relentless barrage of them keeping us distracted and entertained.
GUEST POST: Adam Joad of Scattered Hamlet – Top Albums of 2021

Ghost Cult continues our “2021 End of Year Guest Post Extravaganza” with a slew of posts from bands, industry, PR pros, and more! We’ll be sharing lists, memories, and other shenanigans from our favorite bands, partners, music industry peers, and other folks we respect across the globe. In this edition, Adam Joad of Scattered Hamlet breaks down his top albums (read: more than 10) of 2021! Their new album – Stereo Overthrow is out now and can be purchased here. https://www.scatteredhamlet.com.
Gathering Of Kings to Release a New Single – “Vagabond Rise” in January

Heavy Metal supergroup Gathering Of Kings will release a new song, “Vagabond Rise”, on Sunday, January 2nd. The track is the first single from the band’s upcoming yet untitled 3rd studio album, set for release in may 2022. “Vagabond Rise” was produced by Thomas “Plec” Johansson at The Panic Room in Skövde with Ron Dahlgren, Nina Dahlgren & Victor Olsson as executive producers. The track was written by Victor Olsson and the lyrics were written by Victor and Alexander Frisborg. Drums were recorded at Nordic Sound Lab by Mikko Viitala and Victor Olsson. The cover artwork for the single was created by Markus Vesper Art.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: September Mourning – “Dirty”

September Mourning has dropped a brand new video for their anthemic song “Dirty!” This is their first new song since their acclaimed recent single “Falling Awake” was released, and “Dirty” has been teased along with the a new series of September Mourning NFT drops – a collaboration with NFT Mediabox (NMB)–. The drop is another selection of stunningly detailed and dynamic visual characterizations for her upcoming September’s Monsters world within the already beloved Monsters Rehab established universe, all of which went live on on December 6, 2021. From sci-fi to horror to fantasy and super-hero incarnations, the incredible selection of striking depictions are not only dazzling pieces of unique art, but include ongoing fan and collector opportunities with the investment, as collectors will receive the otherwise unavailable new track, “Dirty” with the incredibly detailed new adventure in the Monsters Rehab universe, along with other utility including access to the Monster’s Rehab Metaverse, gaming, IRL merch discounts, future music releases, a download of the September Mourning graphic novel, and more! The band also just announced a spring tour with The Lonely Ones. Check out “Dirty” here!
metalinjection

Christopher Luedtke's Top 15 Albums Of 2021

Another year, another year-end list. Though the world is still falling apart, America is once again re-learning the folly of its corrupt, dumbass two-party system, and the vinyl pressing schedule is beyond fucked, we had some pretty good music. My personal favorite genres, grind and death metal, have been dropping banger after banger. We had some nasty doom this year too. Hardcore and mathcore dropped a ton of neck-snapping slabs as well.
CONCERT REVIEW: Baroness – Live at Saint Vitus Bar

It’s a strange time to be a touring band. Faced with these difficult COVID-related circumstances, Baroness did what they do best. They chose to get creative with it. Instead of a traditional tour, the four piece embarked on the “Your Baroness – An Intimate Evening With Baroness” tour. Having seen Baroness perform at the 2,500 capacity Starland Ballroom and the 3,000 cap Terminal 5 on their 2019 trek with Deafheaven and Zeal and Ardor, getting the opportunity to see them at my second home, the 250 capacity Saint Vitus, was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. Also intriguing was that the show was an all-request set voted on by the attendees of each performance. This meant we could potentially hear songs they haven’t played in years or possibly ever. What a neat idea! As a fan I was super stoked by the idea and was eager to see what my fellow Baroness acolytes would choose to hear.
