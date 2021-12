For university students, December brings the end of a semester. That means final papers, projects and exams and the worry that goes with them. In some ways, Advent and college are both seasons of anticipation. Like the major theme of the season of Advent, it shows that we are indeed still caught in an in-between time, a time between the ‘now’ and the ‘not yet.’ The point is: a season of anticipation is not something to be endured or merely gotten through; it is to be relished so that what follows may be more fully appreciated. By embracing the now, one will be better able to enjoy what comes next. You are not meant to stay a student but to graduate into a profession.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO