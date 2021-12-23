ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chris Noth Now Also Accused Of 2002 Sexual Assault; ‘Sex And The City’ Stars Urged To Speak Out For Rape Victims

By Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Chris Noth has been accused of another sexual assault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfIw2_0dUmkZ6z00

In a virtual press conference Thursday hosted by Gloria Allred , singer Lisa Gentile alleged that the Sex and the City star violently laid hands on her in “early 2002” at her New York City apartment. It becomes the fourth accusation made against Noth over the past two weeks.

Noth “forcibly” turned on self-described “acquaintance” Gentile in her kitchen with kisses, and he was “slobbering all over,” Gentile said. With Noth moving up and inside her shirt, Gentile says, “I kept pushing his hands down, while he was pushing his hands up.” As her roommates slept nearby, Gentile yelled, “No, I don’t want this” and pushed Noth away, She said he called her a “tease” and a “bitch.”

Noth supposedly stormed out right after that.

Gentile went on to say she told one of her roommates about what happened with Noth; Gentile and the actor had known each other for about four years after meeting at NYC’s Da Marino restaurant. The day after the alleged assault, Gentile said Noth phoned her on a roommate’s landline. He warned “that if I ever told a soul he would ruin my career,” Gentile said of that brief conversation. (See Gentile’s full statement below.)

Noth was dumped by A3 Artists Agency last week and pink-slipped from CBS’ The Equalizer in the aftermath of the first accusations against him by two women and made public earlier this month ; He has called those decades-old claims “categorically false.”

Reps for the actor did not respond to request for comment on today’s allegations.

Ex -Law & Order star Noth’s recently retained Lavely & Singer lawyers may have been quiet today, but Allred had a lot to say about Noth and legislation that could change the way rape and other sex crimes are handled in the Empire State.

Pushing for the passage of New York’s statute of limitations-busting Adult Survivors Act, Allred told the virtually assembled media during today’s press conference that Gentile had several interactions with Noth after the alleged 2002 attack, but she has not spoken to the actor in “a long time.”

“It is too late for her to file a lawsuit and a jury to hear her testimony against Chris Noth,” Allred added on Thursday, using Gentile’s case and her lack of legal options as a wedge for legislative action on Adult Survivors Act.

The attorney also jumped on a December 20 statement from the main cast of Sex and the City and And Just Like That… saying that they are “deeply saddened” over the claims against Noth and “support the women who have come forward.” to urge Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis to do more.

“We urge Sarah [Jessica Parker], Cynthia [Nixon] and Kristin [Davis] to take action to speak out in support of the Adult Survivors Act,” Allred said. “We also urge Chris Noth to speak out in support of New York’s Adult Survivors Act,” the lawyer went on to say, with the logic that such cases can be “resolved in a court of law, not court of public opinion.”

Last in front of the Hollywood press on November 17 in her role as the representative for former Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and the lawsuit filed over the fatal October 21 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson by Alec Baldwin, Allred declared that both she and Gentile would testify in front of New York elected officials for passage of the ASA if allowed.

While Noth’s Mr. Big character died from a Peloton workout-induced heart attack in the first episode of And Just Like That.. , his presence remains a big part of the revival, for now.

Here’s Gentile’s full statement:

I first met Chris Noth when I began frequenting DaMarino Restaurant in New York City in 1998. He was a regular there and good friends with the owner Pasquale Marino.

I would often see Chris dining and hanging out when I would visit DaMarino with friends and family.

Eventually Chris and I started conversing and we became acquaintances. We’d chat mostly about music and show business and the neighborhood.

Then on a Saturday night in early 2002 we were all hanging out at DaMarino. Around midnight I was getting ready to leave. Chris offered me a ride home and I said okay. When we arrived at my apartment, he asked me if he could come up. I told him I had nothing to offer him to drink and he said that’s okay, and that he just wanted to see where I lived. He came upstairs. We entered and I went to the kitchen. He wanted to see the rest of the apartment, but I didn’t show him because my roommate was sleeping. He used the restroom. I found some old, boxed wine. and poured him a glass.

He started kissing me almost right away. Then he leaned against the kitchen countertop and forcibly pulled me against him; he was slobbering all over me. I quickly became uncomfortable. Then he became more aggressive and put both hands on my breasts and began squeezing them very hard over my shirt. He quickly went under my shirt and began squeezing them even harder over my bra with his fingers grabbing the exposed skin not covered by my bra. Then he tried to push my bra up with both of his hands. I grabbed his hands with my hands and tried to stop him. I kept pushing his hands down while he was pushing mine up. I was trying to get him to stop. He then forced my hands to pull up his shirt exposing his belly and then even harder pushed my hands down towards his penis. I finally managed to push him away and get out of his grasp and yelled, “no, I don’t want this”. He became extremely angry and started screaming calling me a “tease” and a “bitch”. He stormed out of my apartment.

After he left, I woke my roommate and best friend and told her what happened. She clearly remembers this.

The next morning Chris Noth called me and my roommates’ landline that was not in my name. He warned me that if I ever told a soul about what happened, he would ruin my career and I would never sing again and that he would blacklist me in the business.

He hung up on me. I immediately called my mother and father crying.

I was afraid to come forward because of Mr. Noth’s power and his threats to ruin my career. I am speaking out now in support of the other four women who have courageously come forward before me. I feel that we should have our day in Court to seek to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did.

I am also speaking out to insure the rights of of my nieces, goddaughter and future victims of sexual harassment and assault.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Joe Biden Says A Rematch Against Donald Trump Would “Increase The Prospect” Of Him Running Again; Concedes Officials Are “Chasing Omicron” But Promises January Relief

In an interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden repeated previous plans to run for re-election in 2024 — especially the race ended up a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Donald Trump. Asked by World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an exclusive sit-down in the White House about whether he will seek re-election, the 79-year-old Biden answered, “Yes.” He elaborated, with a slight hedge: “I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, in good health, then in fact I would run again.” Some supporters have called...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

‘Home Alone’ Actor Devin Ratray Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend While Attending Fan Convention

The actor who played Buzz McCallister, the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s character in Home Alone and Home Alone 2, was arrested while in Oklahoma for a fan convention this month, according to local news reports. Devin Ratray, 44, was in Oklahoma City in early December for an appearance at OKC Pop Christmas Con, a two-day event where he was billed as one of the main attractions. According to reports, the actor and his girlfriend were out drinking when they were approached by two women asking for his autograph. Ratray’s girlfriend reportedly gave the women autographed cards for free. That decision later...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Deadline

New York City Proceeding With New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, But With Fewer Revelers & Tighter Rules

New York City’s famed New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will proceed, Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Thursday, but with tighter restrictions due to the Omicron outbreak. Capacity is one big change. In a normal year, about 58,000 people can stand inside one of the viewing areas enclosed by metal gates and supervised by police officers. This year, that number will drop to 15,000, and no visitor will be admitted until 3 p.m. ET, which is much later than past years. De Blasio had already said proof of vaccination would be required, and he reiterated that masks will also be a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Gloria Allred
Person
Kristin Davis
enstarz.com

I Now Pronounce You Divorced! Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Announce The Most Loving Divorce EVER!

Meagan Good, one of the stars of Harlem, and DeVon Franklin, the award-winning producer and author, are filing for divorce. The two are not splitting up with the drama and intrigue that normally follows such an annoucement. Instead, the two are proceeding amicably and with love, neither one bearing the other any ill-will. The two shared their optimistic attitude towards this decision in a joint statement. The statment read:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Assault#Sex Crimes#Shooting#A3 Artists Agency#Cbs#Ex Law Order#Lavely Singer
Deadline

Wanda Young Dies: Singer For The Marvelettes On ‘Please Mr. Postman’ Was 78

Wanda Young, one of the original Marvelettes on Motown’s Tamla label in the 1960s and later the group’s lead singer, has died. She was 78 and passed on Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to her daughter. Young joined the Marvelettes as they signed their first record deal with Motown. The group scored Motown’s first song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in 1961. The song also was No. 1 on the R&B chart. “Please Mr. Postman” became the Marvelettes signature, and has since been covered by many acts,...
GARDEN CITY, MI
Deadline

New Film Fund Apax Capital Plans 10-Year, $1.7B Investment For Shooting In Italy; Big Chunk Set Aside For U.S. Producers

Apax Capital Group, a new film fund backed by the Italian government, an Italian insurer and a consortium of other investors, says it plans to spend €1.5 billion (about $1.7 billion) over 10 years on films shot and/or completed in Europe, primarily Italy. The venture is led by producer Yona Wiesenthal (Shtisel, Footnote, Beaufort, Allegiance, Google Baby), former CEO of the Israel Broadcast Authority and content chief at Israeli DBS platform YES; and by Augusto Pelliccia, Italian film financier and CEO of Augustus Group. They are investors in the fund along with studios, production facilities and film commissions in Italy, Spain...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Deadline

Michael Keaton To Reprise Batman Role In ‘Batgirl’

Michael Keaton has signed on to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming superhero pic Batgirl, Deadline has confirmed. He’ll star in the latest feature from Warner Bros and DC alongside Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting when contacted by Deadline, but the news comes following the announcement that Keaton would again don the cape for Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash, which is scheduled for release in theaters on November 4, 2022. While Batgirl‘s plot is being kept under wraps, it centers on Barbara Gordon (Grace), the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) are directing the film from a script by Christina Hodson. Keaton first portrayed billionaire Bruce Wayne and his Caped Crusader alter ego in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman, then reprising the role in Burton’s 1992 follow-up Batman Returns. The Oscar-nominated actor can currently be seen in Danny Strong’s opioid crisis miniseries Dopesick for Hulu, and will soon appear in Columbia Pictures’ Marvel pic Morbius, toplined by Jared Leto. Keaton is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Olivia Munn Gives Birth To Boyfriend John Mulaney's Child, Months After Comedian Files For Divorce From Wife Anna Marie Tendler

Olivia Munn has given birth to her first child with John Mulaney amid his messy divorce and their confusing relationship timeline. The 41-year-old actress welcomed a son with the newly-single comedian, 39, right before Thanksgiving. According to reports, Olivia gave birth in Los Angeles on November 24. Article continues below...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks In America’ Murder Suspect Has To Submit DNA

Ariel Robinson, the former Worst Cooks in America Season 20 winner on the Food Network who stands accused of homicide by child abuse, has been ordered to submit to a DNA test, according to online court records. Robinson was arrested in January of this year for the death of Victoria Rose Smith, who had been placed in Robinson’s care by the South Carolina Dept. of Social Services. No trial date has been set, but is expected by the summer. The accused was the winner of the reality competition Worst Cooks in America on the Food Network. That season’s finale aired Aug. 2,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Deadline

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy