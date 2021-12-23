ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OFFICIAL: Rutgers to Replace No. 25 Texas A&M, Face No. 17 Wake Forest in Gator Bowl

By Lauren Withrow
The Scarlet Knights will play the Demon Deacons after COVID-19 issues force Aggies to withdraw from play.

Rutgers will replace No. 25 Texas A&M to face No. 17 Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31. Rutgers confirmed that the team would be going bowling on Twitter Thursday.

Texas A&M was forced to withdraw because it couldn't field enough players to compete due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, opening a search for the Gator Bowl to find a new opponent. According to a report , the Aggies had only 38 scholarship players healthy and available.

"We are disappointed that Texas A&M University and the Aggie fans will be unable to represent the Southeastern Conference in Jacksonville at this year's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game," said John Duce, the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairman on Twitter. "However, the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our primary concern."

The Scarlet Knights hard work in the classroom paid off. Rutgers earned the right of first refusal because it recorded the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) among teams that finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.

This will be Rutgers' first bowl game appearance since the Scarlet Knights defeated North Carolina in the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl.

saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Ohio State's Rose Bowl appearance

Ohio State fell just short of a B1G Championship Game appearance and a potential trip to the College Football Playoff. However, the Buckeyes still get the chance to end the year with a marquee game against a quality opponent. On New Year’s Day, Ryan Day will lead Ohio State into...
OHIO STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward 8A-6A football defensive player of the year: Deshawn Willoughby, Deerfield Beach senior

During a turbulent Deerfield Beach season, Deshawn Willoughby was a constant. The Bucks had a game canceled at halftime due to COVID-19, and a few days later, longtime coach Jevon Glenn stepped down. Willoughby was one of the senior leaders helping keep the team focused. “It was just more like I was trying to get the team together … all of us just come together as one,” Willoughby said. “The ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
