Bears view Roquan Smith's latest Pro Bowl snub as a 'travesty'

(670 The Score) Few have a greater appreciation for the consistently stellar play of Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith than defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Desai watches each game closely and will later break down the film in detail. He constantly notices a difference-making presence at the heart of his Bears defense. It’s Smith, whose latest strong season once again wasn't enough to earn Pro Bowl honors.

“It's a travesty to me that he’s not getting those accolades,” Desai said Thursday, one day after the Pro Bowl rosters were revealed without Smith included. “He deserves every single accolade that one of the best linebackers in the league deserves, and he is one of the best linebackers in the league."

Cowboys rookie standout Micah Parsons was selected as one the NFC’s Pro Bowl starters at inside linebacker. The Pro Bowl honor is one he certainly deserves amid a season that's warranting Defensive Player of the Year consideration. Parsons has 76 combined tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 12 sacks this season, but his positional designation has created questions. Parsons has done much of his damage while playing outside linebacker and off the edge, but he was labeled as an inside linebacker in Pro Bowl voting. Seahawks standout inside linebacker Bobby Wagner was also selected for his eighth Pro Bowl. That left Smith on the outside looking in.

In his fourth NFL season, Smith has a career-best 140 combined tackles – including 81 solo tackles and nine tackles for a loss – over 14 games this season. He ranks fourth in the NFL in combined tackles and fifth in solo tackles, with Wagner leading in each of those categories.

“It doesn’t bother him,” veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree said of Smith. “He’s not the type of person to look for a bunch of recognition. But I told him, I’m like, ‘Man, if you really watch the film, the people who really watch the film and understand and actually see our defense and see who is out there making plays, he’s going to be one of the guys that shows up and make plays all over the field.’ He’s done that every year throughout his career and continued to get better.”

The Bears are sending two players to the Pro Bowl in veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn and returner Jakeem Grant. The game will be played Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

Still, there’s a feeling of bitter disappointment for a second straight year that Smith’s performance wasn’t honored among the NFL’s best.

“I know he doesn’t look into those things, and neither do I normally,” Desai said. “But, yeah, I’ll take burden for him and I’ll make sure people know: He’s one of the best linebackers in the league.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .