ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Plane crashes on roof of California house while homeowners are inside

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jose Fabian
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050Nzw_0dUmjVXs00

AUBURN, California ( KTXL ) – The owners of a home in Auburn, California, were miraculously uninjured after a plane crashed into their house on Wednesday. The pilot, however, is being treated at a hospital, though the extent of the pilot’s injuries is unknown.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about “suspicious circumstances” in the city of Auburn around 3 p.m. Deputies responded and saw that a plane had crashed into a home.

Photos of the scene show the aircraft’s wreckage plane wreckage draped over the home’s roof , surrounded by downed branches.

A photo of the scene at Miracle Drive appears to to show wreckage on top of a home. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter)

Officials with Cal Fire rendered medical aid to the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, at the scene of the crash before the injured individual was transported to a hospital.

“Fortunately, the [homeowners] who were inside at the time were uninjured,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter .

Passenger who attacked Southwest Airlines flight attendant facing 20 years in prison

Deputies on Wednesday afternoon said they were remaining at the scene, which was a few miles east of Auburn Municipal Airport, until the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board arrived to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Surfer dies after apparent shark attack off Morro Bay on Christmas Eve

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off Morro Bay Friday morning, authorities said. First responders were dispatched to the beach just north of Atascadero Road in the Central Coast city to a report of an unresponsive male victim on the beach, according to a statement released by the Morro Bay Police Department. […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Auburn, CA
Auburn, CA
Crime & Safety
Auburn, CA
Accidents
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ktxl#Cal Fire#Southwest Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy