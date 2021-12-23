ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Coast Hemp Supply to now carry Hemp's King of Hemp Brand

By Manshi Mamtora
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHemp (OTCPK:HEMP) announces that North Carolina retailer, East Coast Hemp Supply now carries the full King of Hemp product line. ECHS...

seekingalpha.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Nepra Foods Announces Extra Virgin Hemp Oil Now Shipping in E-Commerce Shop

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ('Nepra') (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, announces its Extra Virgin Hemp Oil is now available for shipping on its e-commerce platform in either one-gallon jugs or 8.5 fluid oz. artisan Italian glass bottles. This versatile food-grade oil presents numerous health benefits and can be used for sauteing, dipping, drizzling, or blending into vinaigrettes and marinades. Nepra's hemp oils are created in the production of its hemp flours and meat analogues, with direct sales of the product representing the first of a number of potential revenue streams for this valuable by-product. The Company is currently engaged in discussions with several potential customers to create other, value-added product offerings utilizing Nepra's high-quality hemp oils.
RECIPES
wholefoodsmagazine.com

HPI Enters Hemp Category Via Partnership with Hemp Sail

Bradenton, FL—HP Ingredients (HPI) has signed a partnership with Tamera Rice, President of Hemp Sail, according to a press release. “HP Ingredients has long been interested in working with a quality, ethical and sustainable hemp and CBD provider, and we found Hemp Sail to fulfill our high expectations,” said Annie Eng, CEO and Founder of HPI. “The CBD and hemp market shows no sign of slowing its incredibly rapid growth and the opportunities for distinctive product developments are bountiful, bountiful as Hemp Sail has one of the widest inventories in the market.”
BRADENTON, FL
kirklandreporter.com

Top THC Brands to Buy 2022’s Hemp Gummies & Chewables To Try| Best Delta 8 Weed Edibles Near Me

Are you a sucker for sweets? What if we tell you there is a way you can get high just by eating some tasty gummies?! Sounds yummy. Isn’t that so?. High-quality THC gummies can take you on a delicious roller-coaster journey. It’s no wonder that Delta-8 THC, the new superstar of the cannabis business, has seen a tremendous increase in demand.
PHARMACEUTICALS
kirklandreporter.com

2021’s CBD Christmas Sales & Deals: Top CBD Brands To Buy Hemp Edibles

Medicine is never fun for most of us, primarily because of the underlying nasty taste. However, with time, things have changed a lot, and so have the medicines. This is where CBD comes in. CBD is effective at potentially relieving depression, tension, anxiety and also potentially helps in improving your...
SHOPPING
Seekingalpha.com

O-I Glass sells Cristar Tableware business for about $95 million; reaffirms outlook

Cristar owns dedicated tableware manufacturing plant in Buga, Colombia, that exports tableware to ~40 countries worldwide and generated ~$14.6 million of EBITDA during the TTM ended September 30, 2021. The sale of Cristar is consistent with O-I’s (NYSE:OI) ongoing portfolio optimization program to exit non-core operations. Cristar deal expected to...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Industrial Logistics Properties sells six industrial properties to JV

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has agreed to sell six industrial properties to its existing joint venture (JV) with institutional investors for ~$206M. The properties are 100% leased for a weighted average remaining lease term (by annualized rental income) of 4 years and total 2.5M square feet. The JV plans...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Agrify Corporation: A Risky Play On Indoor Agriculture

Agrify Corporation has exhibited strong top-line growth in recent years and that continues through 2021 so far. In recent years, the indoor agriculture market has become more mainstream. And when that happens with any space, it ultimately results in opportunities for the companies and investors who get in early. Some of the greatest returns can be achieved by buying into some of the smallest entities in any space. And that may apply here. One rapidly-growing prospect for investors to consider is a company called Agrify Corporation (AGFY). Growth, particularly this year, has been impressive. Having said that, the company's bottom line is showing no real signs of improvement. In fact, in some ways, the picture is worsening. And while the company has no debt and a surplus of cash on hand, meaning that near-term risk is practically non-existent, the long-term outlook for the enterprise is questionable. This is especially true if the firm cannot grow enough to reach the point of generating consistent positive cash flows with the cash that it has on hand today.
AGRICULTURE
Seekingalpha.com

Rocket Companies Focuses On Revenue Diversification

Rocket Companies went public in August 2020, raising $1.8 billion in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO. Rocket Companies (RKT) went public in August 2020, raising $1.8 billion in a U.S. IPO that priced its shares at $18.00. The firm provides a range of mortgage loan origination and consumer loan...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Daseke: A Niche Trucking Company Trading On The Cheap

Daseke operates as a specialty trucking and logistics company that has worked hard to create value for shareholders. The trucking industry is one of the most significant industries in the US. Without it, the transportation of goods across the nation would be significantly impaired. This industry is dominated by large players, but that doesn't mean that there aren't small firms that warrant consideration. One interesting prospect is a company called Daseke (DSKE). Following a merger of two entities back in 2017, the company approximately doubled in size to the player that it is today. Even so, it is still small relative to other firms in the market. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Daseke exhibited some topline growth but it continued to struggle on its bottom line. The pandemic had some interesting impacts on the enterprise, but now that the worst appears behind it, the company is showing some signs of a return to growth. Add on to this the fact that shares in the business look quite cheap at this moment, and it is hard to imagine investors not liking what they see here.
INDUSTRY
kirklandreporter.com

2021’s Best Delta 8 Gummies: Five Top Delta 8 Brands Selling Hemp-Derived THC Cartridges, Marijuana Gummies & Edibles|Delta 8 Christmas Sale/Gift Packs for Stoners

The cannabis industry is booming, and it’s just going to get bigger. Every day, new flavors of mouthwatering Delta-8 Gummies are created. The potency of cannabis edibles is well-known, but the attractiveness of Delta-8 THC candies is due to the health benefits they provide. Many people use Delta-8 gummies to deal with stress and anxiety and alleviate their pain and inflammation.
SHOPPING
Ok Magazine

Is 'Happy Fruit Hemp' Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

If you are looking to try delta-8, you have come to the right place. The rise of the cannabinoid market is here to stay, with an abundance of products and brands available just about everywhere you look. Here at Real Tested CBD, we conduct independent lab tests so you can take the guesswork out of finding a high quality product online.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

These Are 6 Retail Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Market Watchers

2021 was a whirlwind year for retail. Supply chain meltdowns, record high inflation, and staff shortages made it clear which brands could adapt and which ones would fall to the wayside. As 2021, comes to a close, uncertainty persists, especially with the most recent uptick COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Still, analysts and market watchers are hopeful for some brands to maintain their momentum. We reached out and asked them about where they see businesses heading in 2022 and what stocks they recommend watching out for. Below are their picks for the best stock buys in 2022. LULU — Lululemon Activewear was a major trend...
RETAIL
Cheddar News

ShiftMed Raises $45 Million to Support Growth of Digital Health Care Workforce Management Platform

Healthcare workforce management platform ShiftMed recently announced a $45 million funding round. The company's platform connects nurses and healthcare professionals to hospitals and other healthcare providers. ShiftMed's new funding comes amid widespread labor shortages in the healthcare sector. The company's CEO Todd Walrath joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Enphase Energy starts shipping IQ8 microinverters

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) says that it has started production shipments of IQ8 Microinverters for customers in North America. "IQ8 is Enphase’s smartest microinverter yet and fundamentally changes the paradigm for solar technology, which otherwise requires a grid connection to operate". The multiple types of IQ8 enable seamless pairing with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

