East Coast Hemp Supply to now carry Hemp's King of Hemp Brand

Daseke operates as a specialty trucking and logistics company that has worked hard to create value for shareholders. The trucking industry is one of the most significant industries in the US. Without it, the transportation of goods across the nation would be significantly impaired. This industry is dominated by large players, but that doesn't mean that there aren't small firms that warrant consideration. One interesting prospect is a company called Daseke (DSKE). Following a merger of two entities back in 2017, the company approximately doubled in size to the player that it is today. Even so, it is still small relative to other firms in the market. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Daseke exhibited some topline growth but it continued to struggle on its bottom line. The pandemic had some interesting impacts on the enterprise, but now that the worst appears behind it, the company is showing some signs of a return to growth. Add on to this the fact that shares in the business look quite cheap at this moment, and it is hard to imagine investors not liking what they see here.

