'The Matrix Resurrections' proves it may be time to pull the plug on Neo and Trinity

By John W. Allman
cltampa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Matrix" should have been a stand-alone film. As such, it would be regarded as one of the most groundbreaking non-comic book, science-fiction/action hybrids ever made. Yes, yes, I know, a whole slew of people freaking love “The Matrix,” and consider it an all-time classic. Hear me...

POPSUGAR

Laurence Fishburne Got Real About Why You Won't See Him in The Matrix Resurrections

Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. The Matrix character, who, at one point, was living inside the Matrix, protected Zion in the films, helping free humans from the Matrix. His character was a vital part of the first three Matrix movies, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Morpheus (voiced by Fishburne) was even part of The Matrix Online, a game created and released following the first three films. But when The Matrix Resurrections premieres at the end of 2021, Fishburne won't be a part of the film.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ First Reactions: Bold Hollywood Sequel or Meta Headache?

“The Matrix Resurrections” has finally screened for press, industry, and other lucky viewers, and first reactions to the sequel from director Lana Wachowski are pouring in. This is not only the last major movie premiere to round out this year’s winter season, it’s also the first “Matrix” film since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions,” and the fourth film in the franchise. Check out a roundup of social media reactions — which are divided, but sway toward the positive — below. “The Matrix 4” features Keanu Reeves (consummate game stuntman of all time) and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively,...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
MOVIES
MovieMaker

What Actually Happened to Morpheus and Zion in The Matrix Resurrections?

This article contains spoilers for The Matrix Resurrections. Among the many, many curious aspects of The Matrix Resurrections (out now in theaters and on HBO Max) is the absence of Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving even while their characters — Morpheus and Smith, respectively — are back for more. Sort of.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘John Wick’ Filmmaker Chad Stahelski on Lana Wachowski Offering Him Acting Role in ‘Matrix: Resurrections’: “I Was Shocked”

“It’s a trip,” Chad Stahelski said Saturday night after surveying the scene surrounding San Francisco’s Castro Theatre, host of The Matrix: Resurrections premiere. But it also applies to the journey he’s has been on since the debut of the first film in the franchise more than 20 years ago. Stahelski had been working in the stunt business since the early 1990s as a stunt performer and coordinator when he was booked as a stunt double for a character named Neo in a film called The Matrix. “I remember flying to Australia for the first rehearsals thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is...
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ special offer

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Excited about the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections? HBO Max has a deal for you. New subscribers who sign up for the streaming service before the movie is released on Wednesday, December 22 can save on their first four months—and score some cool swag, too.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Says The Matrix Resurrections Is The ‘Inverse’ Of The Original Story, And Now I’m Excited For Trinity

As far as science-fiction franchises go, few are quite as prolific as Lana Wachowski’s Matrix movies. The generations of fans were thrilled to learn that the property was returning to theaters with the new sequel Resurrections, including some original cast members. And after Keanu Reeves says the new movie is the ‘inverse’ of the original story, I'm super excited for Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Clips: ‘Candyman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Offers Neo the Red Pill [Video]

Lana Wachowski is back behind the camera for The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the series that brings back both Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). In The Matrix Resurrections, return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas…Neo…has learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of—or into— the Matrix.
MOVIES
KTAR.com

Advance Screening: The Matrix Resurrections

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. Enter below for your chance to...
MOVIES
Detroit News

'The Matrix Resurrections' review: Time to log off from this franchise

There's more just than a glitch in the Matrix. The entire server is down. "The Matrix Resurrections," the fourth chapter in the reality-bending sci-fi action series and the first in 18 long years, is a major malfunction, a confusing, muddled, painful meta-commentary on "The Matrix" wrapped up in a visually sluggish, directionless misfire. Say what you will about the "Matrix" movies — our collective memory has all but wiped the second and third chapters in the series from our mainframe, and rightfully so — but their action has never looked or moved so flatly.
MOVIES
JSTOR Daily

Trinity: Real Hero of The Matrix?

The Matrix series–expanding next week with the release of The Matrix Resurrections–has become a fraught, contradictory double-edged metaphor in popular culture. For men’s rights groups and conspiracy theorists, taking the “red pill” (as Neo does to become “awakened” to the nature of reality) has come to stand for joining their ranks and taking up the mantle of their causes. But, as co-director Lilly Wachowski said in a interview in 2020, the films were in fact meant to be metaphors for trans identity.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Neo Still Knows Kung Fu In This Matrix Resurrections Featurette

Keanu Reeves is doing it all these days. As if it wasn't enough to earn the accolades of practically every director he's ever worked with, put it on his own shoulders to turn "John Wick" into a big original franchise, and most recently talk up his interest in reprising his underrated "Constantine" role once more, the "Matrix" star most recently earned even more goodwill (if that's possible at this point) for thumbing his nose at the Nft crowd. Amid the absolute peak of our collective Keanu infatuation, it couldn't be better timing for "The Matrix Resurrections" to ramp up its marketing even more ahead of its...
MOVIES
theyoungfolks.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ finally reclaims Trinity, the franchise’s most essential character

Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Matrix Resurrections. Everyone has heard of her or knows who she is. She’s the world’s best hacker; she robbed the Internal Revenue Service’s database. She’s also in love with the One, the “savior,” another superb hacker. Trinity, brilliantly portrayed by Carrie-Anne Moss, is one of the most fantastic and empowering female characters in the sci-fi genre. As essentially the female lead, Trinity wowed audiences worldwide when The Matrix debuted in 1999. Directed by Lana and Lily Wachowski, this monumental, pop-culture-defining film is filled with intriguing concepts and allegories: mind control, the fine line between choice and fate, and numerous allusions to the Bible and Greek mythology. These matters and more are discussed and thoroughly explored in both the first and continuous installments of the franchise.
MOVIES
Collider

With 'The Matrix Resurrections' on the Way, It's Time to Revisit the Wachowskis' Underrated 'Speed Racer'

One of the year's most anticipated films, Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections, is about to open, plugging us back into the original Matrix's cyberpunk world. Before it releases, though, it's worth taking a look back at a key film that led up to it: Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s misunderstood masterpiece Speed Racer. Their 2008 anime adaptation was a marvel to behold -- a demonstration of the growth of the directors' voices, echoes of which would be felt in all of their more recent films. Speed Racer is a key part of the Wachowskis' body of work that showed off their ability to tackle a project that seems unadaptable and completely knock it out of the park.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

"You Get to Change Your Mind": Carrie-Anne Moss on Keeping Trinity Sacred Before 'The Matrix Resurrections'

"One of the things I talk a lot about on Annapurna Living is you get to change your mind. I'm not into dogma." Carrie-Anne Moss said this in an interview with GQ earlier this year. Aside from running her holistic health site, Annapurna Living, she, like many others, has made a return to the Matrix franchise in the soon to air The Matrix Resurrections. While Moss lives her life with the permission to change her mind, she has remained iconicly well-known for her role as Trinity, not branching out very far. This was not accidental. She chose to keep all of Trinity sacred to the Matrix franchise. "I didn't ever want to have anyone else sort of use that. That was a hard line for me. If something smelled, or felt, or had that energy...it was just like, no. It would have felt like an act of betrayal." In a fast paced industry constantly seeking bigger, better, and faster, it is amazing to hear about someone who elected to protect their craft.
CELEBRITIES

