'The Matrix Resurrections' proves it may be time to pull the plug on Neo and Trinity

"One of the things I talk a lot about on Annapurna Living is you get to change your mind. I'm not into dogma." Carrie-Anne Moss said this in an interview with GQ earlier this year. Aside from running her holistic health site, Annapurna Living, she, like many others, has made a return to the Matrix franchise in the soon to air The Matrix Resurrections. While Moss lives her life with the permission to change her mind, she has remained iconicly well-known for her role as Trinity, not branching out very far. This was not accidental. She chose to keep all of Trinity sacred to the Matrix franchise. "I didn't ever want to have anyone else sort of use that. That was a hard line for me. If something smelled, or felt, or had that energy...it was just like, no. It would have felt like an act of betrayal." In a fast paced industry constantly seeking bigger, better, and faster, it is amazing to hear about someone who elected to protect their craft.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO