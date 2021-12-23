Ask Ashlee: Having the ex over holidays? Is it too much?

As you know, we are in holiday season mode, and I have been shopping around getting gifts for my children (including my boyfriend’s children) for Christmas. I had everyone provide me with a Christmas list of items they wanted, and his children put extremely extravagant gifts on the list. I am not their mother (respectfully), and I just don’t feel like I should be the one to purchase such lavish gifts for them. I shared this with their father, and he got so upset with me. I wasn’t trying to be selfish or funny about the items. I work really hard to afford what I can for my children and anything I do for his children is extra, but not my obligation. Right? I explained this to him, and he feels like I have a negative attitude towards his children and their mother, and I allow that to interfere with my interactions with his kids, which is far from the truth. While it is true that I don’t like their mother at all, I still just feel like getting his children expensive gifts is their job, not mine. Am I wrong?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO