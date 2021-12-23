Brian Baldinger breaks down 49ers-Titans TNF matchup

When looking at Thursday night’s matchup between the 49ers and Tennessee Titans, NFL analyst Brian Baldinger is focused on the big fellas up front.

During his appearance with 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday, Baldy said the 49ers’ d-line has been a huge reason for the team’s midseason turnaround. Listen to the full interview below:

“Arden Key has been a real surprise and D.J. Jones has been awesome,” Baldinger said. “You can’t argue with his performance and how he has played. I think they had nine defensive linemen active last week and they all played. They’re all getting their turns - [Samson] Ebukam – they’re all playing and they’re all contributing. They’ve got the king shark over there in Nick Bosa and he’s so destructive, but they’ve really they’ve gotten great contributions from just about everybody else, including [Kevin] Givens and Mo Hurst who’s gotten a chance to play. They’re 10-deep on the defensive line right now.”