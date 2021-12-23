ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crocs Faces Potential Debt Downgrade

Cover picture for the articleMoody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings placed Crocs, Inc.’s debt ratings on review for downgrade to reflect the impact of its planned acquisition of Heydude. The $2.5 billion deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022....

Crocs Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Heydude, a privately-owned casual footwear brand, for $2.5 billion. “With the acquisition of Heydude, we are thrilled to add another high-growth, highly profitable brand to our portfolio,” said Andrew Rees, CEO, Crocs. “We believe Heydude’s casual, comfortable and lightweight products are aligned to long-term consumer trends and are a perfect fit for Crocs. We intend to leverage our global presence, best-in-class marketing and scale infrastructure to build upon Heydude’s strong foundation and create significant shareholder value. We truly admire the business that founder Alessandro Rosano has built and are honored to welcome the Heydude team to Crocs.”
