Colorado one of most vulnerable states to identity theft and fraud, shows ranking

Photo Credit: selimaksan (iStock).

A recent data analysis published by WalletHub shows that Colorado is one of the most vulnerable states in the nation when it comes to identity theft and fraud.

Behind only Washington state, Colorado's vulnerability was ranked 2nd in the nation. The analysis considered several different data points, including numbers related to identity theft reports, fraud reports, and protections offered by state policy.

Colorado ranked the worst when it came to metrics related to identity theft, including that victims of online identity theft in Colorado have the third-highest average loss in the country.

The least vulnerable place among the 50 states, plus DC, was Iowa.

See the full study here.

