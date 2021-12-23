ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, OH

Norwayne superintendent dubs retiring school district treasurer 'a wonderful mentor'

By Linda Hall
The Daily Record
 3 days ago

Norwayne Local Schools Board of Education

Dec. 20 meeting

KEY ACTION Accepted the resignation of Treasurer Sandy Hadsell for the purpose of retirement, effective July 31, 2022.

DISCUSSION Superintendent Kevin Leatherman commended Hadsell's service, following the meeting saying, "He has helped me very much in my transition to my new role."

Leatherman said Hadsell has been "a wonderful mentor" to him and many others, particularly in the field of school finance.

"I have been in education for 37 years, and at Norwayne for the past eight," Hadsell said in an email. "It is a great community to live in and work for. We are blessed to have so many supportive parents and community members.

Hadsell pledged to remain a Bobcat fan along with his wife, Cheryl, into their retirement years.

Leatherman also announced the results of Norwayne Local's canned food drive in conjunction with the Lions Club.

"(The Club) delivered Baskets of Hope to 20 area families this holiday season," Leatherman said. "It is wonderful what they do."

FOR YOUR INFO

  • It was announced that Norwayne High School 2020 graduate Emily Croft and 2021 graduate Annie Boss received their American FFA degrees at the National FFA Convention.
  • The Norwayne High School JustWrite Ohio team competed successfully at the regional tournament held at Cloverleaf High School on Dec. 11. Posting the highest combined score of all 15 teams and more than 200 competitors from around Northeast Ohio, Norwayne's varsity and junior varsity teams earned Norwayne High the Grand Champion Award. Each team — varsity coached by Ann Gerber and junior varsity coached by Lance Larrison — earned second place in the tournament.

UP NEXT Meets at 4 p.m. Jan. 10 for an organizational session, Norwayne High School library, 350 S. Main Street, Creston.

