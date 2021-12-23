ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by 4th Woman

By Tim Baysinger
A fourth woman has come forward and publicly accused Chris Noth of sexual assault. Musician Lisa Gentile said the embattled “Sex and the City” star assaulted her in New York in 2002. During a media conference with her lawyer Gloria Allred, Gentile described an incident where, after...

