ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Potter Found Guilty Over Shooting & Killing Daunte Wright

By Zuliesuivie
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgz49_0dUmhZ0M00

Source: Kim Potter Trial / Handout

Ex-officer, Kim Potter from Minnesota was found guilty on two counts of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black male.

The former officer, a white woman, Kim Potter killed Daunte Wright after claiming she made a tragic error by mistaking her gun for a taser.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Potter had pulled Wrigt over while driving in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center before the fatal incident occurred.

Daunte Wright was killed while the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was accused and later convicted of murdering George Floyd in May 2020 was going on in Minneapolis. This trial sparked one of the biggest anti-racism uproars in the US since the civil rights movement.

The violent killing of Wright in the middle of the George Floyd trial ramped up tension and grieving in local communities and drove a spark in the community to fight for both the justice of Floyd and Wright.

Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright

As reported by The Guardian, “Potter apologized while on the stand as the final trial witness, testifying in her own defense, but prosecutors accused her of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death and said a mistake was no defense, and that she was a highly-trained officer schooled in the use of both stun gun and firearm, and avoiding mix-ups”.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Violating George Floyd

RELATED: Rest In Peace: Daunte Wright Is Laid To Rest After Moving Funeral In Minneapolis

[ione_media_gallery src="http://newsone.com/" id="3440564" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
Joy 107.1

Polaris Fashion Place shooting suspect pleads guilty

  According to NBC4i, one of the men accused of firing a gun inside the Polaris Fashion Place last March pled guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from the incident. Anthony D. Truss Jr. pled guilty to felonious assault with a three-year gun specification and inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Delaware County Court filings. […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kim Potter trial - live: Ex-officer found guilty on both charges over shooting of Daunte Wright

After three-and-a-half days of deliberation, the jury has reached a decision in the case of Kim Potter, a white former Minneapolis-area police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. Potter was found guilty on both charges of manslaughter she was facing for mistakenly grabbing her gun instead of her Taser before pulling the trigger during an April 2021 traffic stop with Mr Wright. She had pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charges against her.The case was seen by many as a test of whether the justice system will hold police accused of excessive force accountable. Mr Wright’s killing occurred in April while another white officer, former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, was on trial for the murder of George Floyd just miles away. The shooting set off another round of large-scale civil rights protests in the Twin Cities, after a summer of unrest in 2020. Read More Kim Potter trial: Who is the former Minnesota officer and why did she shoot Daunte Wright?
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed in Overnight Shooting in Oak Cliff: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Dallas early Friday morning, police said. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of South Beckley Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that an adult male victim...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Daily News

Dying NYC man gave girlfriend initials of shooter, leading to murder arrest more than a year later: NYPD

Before dying, a 29-year-old East Harlem shooting victim gave his girlfriend the initials of his killer — leading to a suspect being charged with the slaying more than a year later, police said Wednesday. Jerell Parks was shot on Sept. 19, 2020, in a confrontation outside his apartment at the Woodrow Wilson Houses on E. 105th St. He died more than a month later at New York-Presbyterian Hospital ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Details Released In Ambush Of Baltimore Officer, Separate Homicide

Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
CBS Philly

31-Year-Old Shot 8 Times In Deadly Fairhill Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHA (CBS) — A 31-year-old is dead after being shot eight times in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened at 100 West Gurney Street around 2:57 p.m. Saturday. According to the department, the man was hit eight times by gunfire in the head, chest, and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Joy 107.1

Officer stable, suspect dead after southeast Columbus shooting

  According to NBC4i, a law enforcement officer was injured, and a suspect is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus. Just after 9 a.m., Wednesday, a shooting was reported in the 2700 block of Four Seasons Drive. The Fraternal Order of Police confirmed an officer was injured in the shooting, but that officer’s condition is unknown […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Joy 107.1

Teen shot attempting robbery, Columbus police say

  According to NBC4i, Police say a teenager was shot while attempting to rob another person in south Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 4 p.m., Thursday, a shooting was reported in the 1700 block of S. 18th Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Joy 107.1

Columbus Police receive tips in triple homicide

  According to NBC4i,Investigators announced that they are receiving tips surrounding the shooting deaths of two young children and a young man on the city’s southeast side. RELATED STORY: CPD: ‘Monsters’ killed two ‘babies,’ ‘young man’ in southeast Columbus shooting Police were called to Kodiak Drive on Tuesday evening. There, they found shooting victims Londynn […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis#Brooklyn
WBTW News13

3 shot in North Carolina during family gathering, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people in North Carolina were shot during a family gathering on Christmas, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 11:54 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Nissen Avenue. Arriving officers found a 20-year-old High Point man, a 19-year-old Winston-Salem teen and a juvenile victim suffering from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Shropshire Star

Sri Lankan policeman fatally shoots four fellow officers

The shooting occurred on Friday night inside a police station. A policeman has killed four fellow officers and wounded three others in a shooting incident in Sri Lanka, a police spokesman said. The shooting occurred on Friday night inside a police station in the small town of Thirukkovil in eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

'Whoever Did This Horrific Act is Truly Evil,' Father And 2 Sons Found Dead In Possible Triple Murder

An Illinois father and his two sons have been found dead inside their home over the weekend, and police are calling their deaths a likely triple homicide. Andrew Hintt’s landlord called 911 on Sunday, after the boy's mother requested a welfare check check. At the home, the police found the 31-year-old father and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere, Belvidere Police announced at a Monday presser.
BELVIDERE, IL
Black Enterprise

Woman Reported Dead By White Man She Met On Bumble, Family Says Police Won’t Investigate

The family of 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields has raised concerns about the way Bridgeport, Ct. police is handling their investigation into her death. According to Westchester 12, the young woman’s death was reported by an “older white man” she had met on Bumble. She was reportedly discovered unresponsive on Dec. 12, then later passed away, though additional details abut her death have not been released.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

418
Followers
404
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy