Public Safety

Kim Potter Found Guilty Over Shooting & Killing Daunte Wright

By Zuliesuivie
 3 days ago

Source: Kim Potter Trial / Handout

Ex-officer, Kim Potter from Minnesota was found guilty on two counts of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black male.

The former officer, a white woman, Kim Potter killed Daunte Wright after claiming she made a tragic error by mistaking her gun for a taser.

Potter had pulled Wrigt over while driving in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center before the fatal incident occurred.

Daunte Wright was killed while the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was accused and later convicted of murdering George Floyd in May 2020 was going on in Minneapolis. This trial sparked one of the biggest anti-racism uproars in the US since the civil rights movement.

The violent killing of Wright in the middle of the George Floyd trial ramped up tension and grieving in local communities and drove a spark in the community to fight for both the justice of Floyd and Wright.

Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright

As reported by The Guardian, “Potter apologized while on the stand as the final trial witness, testifying in her own defense, but prosecutors accused her of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death and said a mistake was no defense, and that she was a highly-trained officer schooled in the use of both stun gun and firearm, and avoiding mix-ups”.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Violating George Floyd

RELATED: Rest In Peace: Daunte Wright Is Laid To Rest After Moving Funeral In Minneapolis

