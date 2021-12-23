ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart’s Classic Mulled Cider Is the Perfect Cozy Drink to Enjoy After Your Holiday Meal

By Kristine Cannon
 3 days ago
John Palmer/AP. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

Nothing’s cozier after a holiday meal than curling up on the couch — with a plush throw over your lap — and sipping on a mug of freshly made, aromatic apple cider. And one of our favorite recipes has to be Martha Stewart‘s classic mulled cider, made with both apples and oranges. The best part it takes just 10 minutes to make.

Cider is so good this time of year,” Stewart says in a classic clip. “The apple orchards are still pressing those delicious, tasty apples.”

To make Stewart’s mulled cider, you’ll need just a few ingredients, including fresh apple cider, pure maple syrup, whole black peppercorns, an orange (or a couple tangerines), and a handful of apples. To really give her mulled cider a kick, Stewart also adds a couple cups of dry red wine to the mix.

“What a great flavor that will give,” Stewart says.

Simply combine all your ingredients in a medium saucepan, and let it all simmer for about 10 minutes.

To really make a visual impact on friends and family, prepare a whole tray of apple cider poured into matching mugs and garnish with a cinnamon stick — à la Stewart.

Image: Amazon.

“It’s the perfect drink to enjoy around a roaring fire after your holiday meal,” writes Stewart on Instagram.

Get the full recipe at Stewart’s website.

