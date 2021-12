Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), who chairs the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee that is looking into Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ travels and expenditure of public funds, said over the weekend that Torres is in violation of a subpoena that summoned him to appear before the committee Friday at 10:30am, which could also mean he is potentially in contempt.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO