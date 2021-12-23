The 21 best record labels of 2021

Building on what was said yesterday about FIVE and its music events, hotel brands often need to move beyond the confines of their own hotel properties. Social media spreads the word, but that is always fleeting because the algorithm stops for no one. The pandemic taught everyone in the hospitality and events business that your company needs to have a strong digital presence, which can help keep the lights on. Music is universal and forever, which is why FIVE Hotels launched its own music label, FIVE Music. It is a logical step for a hotel tied to music and has it at its core philosophy.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO