The 21 best record labels of 2021

Essential nightclubs, venues and after-dark parties to dance at in the UK in 2022. UK nightclubs haven't gone through anything quite like 2021 before. Punctuated by ‘Freedom Day’ earlier in July, England went from lockdown blues to head-on hedonism in a hasty midnight second, shortly followed by Scotland, Ireland and Wales as they took turns returning to the dancefloor. Granted, it was an indulgent second half of the year, but as the UK settles back into a more regular clubbing routine, it’s prime time to look forward to more special moments. And while we praise the nightclubs that made this year one to remember as we partied through a global pandemic, let’s also remember those we lost along the way.
