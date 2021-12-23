DYS soon to give gifts to its Saipan, Tinian, Rota clients

This year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month celebrations were full of diversity, inclusivity and, for me personally, humility. The CNMI Disability Network Partners, an organization that NMPASI is a proud member of, hosted the 2021 NDEAM Employer Recognition Ceremony on Oct. 1, 2021 at the Royal Taga Hall, Saipan World Resort. During the ceremony, the CNMI Office of Vocational Rehabilitation recognized all the employers who have hired and/or trained individuals with disabilities in the past fiscal year. Additionally, NMPASI was able to provide education and training for the “Employer and Self-Advocates Presentations” on Rota, where various employers, advocates, family members, and interested community members were present. This highlighted all the available resources that the DNPs can provide as support for individuals with disabilities.

