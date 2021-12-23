ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

DYS soon to give gifts to its Saipan, Tinian, Rota clients

By Joshua Santos
Saipan Tribune
 3 days ago

With donations from several community partners, the Division of Youth Services under the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs will soon be distributing over 300 gifts to its clients on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. DYS director Vivian Sablan explained Wednesday that DYS works with community partners and distributes gifts...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

GECAC Preparing Gifts for Clients

The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) staff is busy preparing Christmas presents for clients, through their Giving Tree program. GECAC, a non profit group, has collected wish list items from nearly 110 families, including senior citizens, men, women and children. They've also received help from many area churches and...
ERIE, PA
Saipan Tribune

CGC certifies 19 on Tinian and Rota in Mental Health First Aid

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Tinian and Mayor’s Office of Rota, recently hosted Adult Mental Health First Aid trainings certifying a total of 19 individuals—12 on Tinian and seven on Rota. The CGC has administered 1,187 certifications...
MENTAL HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

Santos opposes SMA plan to reopen Guam/Rota flights

Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) has expressed strong opposition to Star Marianas Air’s plan of reopening direct flights between Guam and Rota on Jan. 1, 2022, fearful that it may compromise the health and safety of the people of Rota amid this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Santos recommended last week...
U.S. POLITICS
Saipan Tribune

‘Direct int’l flights to Tinian not feasible’

Although it has been the dream to build an international airport on Tinian that could welcome international flights, the reality is that it may not be possible right now due to the lack of accommodations on the island, according to the Commonwealth Ports Authority. According to CPA chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saipan#Tinian#Charity#Dys#Chamber#Child Protective Services#Rota Sablan
Saipan Tribune

NMIVA happy Tinian will host consolation games

The Pacific Mini Games will be coming to Tinian next year with beach volleyball playing its consolation matches on the island where the Enola Gay and Bockscar took off en route to Japan, which some historians believe hastened the end of World War II. Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association president...
SPORTS
Saipan Tribune

2021 NDEAM recap

This year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month celebrations were full of diversity, inclusivity and, for me personally, humility. The CNMI Disability Network Partners, an organization that NMPASI is a proud member of, hosted the 2021 NDEAM Employer Recognition Ceremony on Oct. 1, 2021 at the Royal Taga Hall, Saipan World Resort. During the ceremony, the CNMI Office of Vocational Rehabilitation recognized all the employers who have hired and/or trained individuals with disabilities in the past fiscal year. Additionally, NMPASI was able to provide education and training for the “Employer and Self-Advocates Presentations” on Rota, where various employers, advocates, family members, and interested community members were present. This highlighted all the available resources that the DNPs can provide as support for individuals with disabilities.
AGRICULTURE
Saipan Tribune

CCPA creates holiday displays at NMI Museum

Right across the Sugar King Park sits a dozen carefully crafted displays created by the members of the CNMI Childcare Providers Association that celebrate the holidays and hopefully bring cheer in the community. According to a CCPA news release yesterday, it said that its members dedicated hours of their personal...
SOCIETY
Saipan Tribune

Star Marianas back to scheduled flights

Star Marianas Airlines Inc., has resumed its scheduled interisland service following a meeting with the CNMI administration regarding airport usage fee subsidy. According to a statement from Star Marianas president Shaun Christian, following Star Marianas’ meeting with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres last Tuesday, the airline would resume scheduled flights between Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Safe Home welcomes gifts for late holiday clients

The Laurens County Safe Home has met its needed goal of collecting Christmas presents for current clients and their children, but the agency welcomes gifts to have on hand for new clients as the holiday nears. “All of our current clients have been. adopted out (for gifts) but we don’t...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Saipan Tribune

‘All divert funds will be used to improve Tinian airport’

The Commonwealth Ports Authority clarified yesterday that it will be using the entire $21 million divert lease proceeds to make improvements that would allow for direct international flights to Tinian, just not to the scale that people were dreaming about 20 years ago. In response to concerns raised by a...
LIFESTYLE
cityofflorence.com

Generosity: The Gift that Keeps on Giving

A BIG thank you to City of Florence employees for collecting and donating such wonderful gifts for so many of our Angels who are participants in the South Carolina Youth Advocate Program (SCYAP). Through employee's generosity, many Christmas wishes for children throughout the Florence community were fulfilled. SCYAP was established...
FLORENCE, SC
ibmadison.com

Giving the gift of time

When it comes to corporate giving, donating money is the easy solution. Donating time takes a special kind of commitment. Madison-based Ascendium Education Group, one of the nation’s largest student loan guarantors, gave a record $1.3 million in corporate gifts during 2021. Giving is up $300,000 and a number of employee matches were very successful. But more impressive is the 7,000 volunteer staff hours donated to Madison-area charities.
MADISON, WI
Saipan Tribune

CNMI sees over 4,000 TRIP passengers as of December

As of last week, the CNMI has already seen nearly 5,000 travelers from South Korea who are participating in the Marianas Visitors Authority’s Tourism Resumption Investment Program, or TRIP. According to acting MVA managing director Judy Torres, from October to Dec. 16, a total of 4,834 South Koreans have...
WORLD
Saipan Tribune

CNMI has 8th COVID-related death

The CNMI reported its eighth COVID-19-related death Sunday night, together with news that 47 new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18. With the newest positive count, the CNMI’s total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,422, with 2,140 identified from community screening. The remaining 282 were identified from travel testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

Notes on Chiget Beach

Perhaps it would be helpful to your readers if we provided them with a bit of historical background on, and the actual status of, Chiget Beach, northeastern Tinian, before families drive up there. In 2013, shortly after receiving his copy of the Marine Corps’ proposed Commonwealth Joint Military Training plan...
LIFESTYLE
Saipan Tribune

84 new cases; 1,559 recovered

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced Monday night that 84 positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Dec. 19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 2,506. CHCC said Monday that the individuals have been isolated and are being actively monitored. CHCC also reported Monday that, as of Dec. 19, there have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

CPA in process of applying for federal subsidy

The Commonwealth Ports Authority has taken the first step in applying for federal subsidy under the Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program, which could provide funding to CPA for air carrier revenue guarantees, marketing programs, and other support for improving service for Rota and Tinian. In...
U.S. POLITICS
Saipan Tribune

CPA seeks Kilili’s help with US DOT, Congress

The Commonwealth Ports Authority has requested Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) to contact the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and its Subcommittee on Aviation to see whether EAS-eligibility requirements can be further amended to allow the CNMI’s participation in the program. Although CPA has already started...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Saipan Tribune

‘So has the CNMI spent $21.7M COVID-19 relief funds or not?’

Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) wants clarity from the Department of Finance whether the $21.7 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds had already been spent or not by the CNMI government. Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig reiterated Tuesday his previous statement that the CNMI had already exhausted the $21.7 million that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Saipan Tribune

How to have a safe holiday

Christmas Day is right around the corner, and Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muña says it is still possible to reduce one’s COVID-19 risk in social gatherings. Muña urged the community last Friday to reconsider their planned gatherings, but if you choose to go through...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy