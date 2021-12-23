ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Have a very merry eco-friendly and safe Christmas

Saipan Tribune
 3 days ago

From buying and wrapping gifts to decorating your home and planning your holiday feasts, you’ll be surprised to learn that you can have an eco-friendly Christmas and New Year. Because we live on an island surrounded by nature, let’s consider how we can go green while we...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

We Found the Perfect Hassle-Free Way to Store Artificial Christmas Trees When the Holidays Are Over

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The worst part of the holidays, in my humble opinion, is when they end. Christmas is my favorite holiday and a high point of the year for me, so I always dread the annual cheer comedown once the presents are unwrapped and it’s time to take the stockings down from the mantle. But worst yet is taking down the Christmas tree. Even if you’ve already invested in an artificial tree, it’s a time-consuming and laborious process that presents a real challenge for storage.
LIFESTYLE
digsdigs.com

45 Bottle Brush Christmas Trees For Holiday Decor

A Christmas tree is the main holiday decoration in every home and if we take faux Christmas trees, there are lots of materials to make them: felt, PVC pipes, books, frames, ornaments and so on. Bottle brushes are amazing for making little Christmas trees to decorate your space, and they look like real ones but smaller. These are pretty small and not very small pieces that are easy to dye and decorate if you want, you may find lots of tutorials on the web. They can be used throughout your home to create a holiday feel everywhere, and here are the most popular ways to use them.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Decoration#Food Waste#Economy#Marianas
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Scent With Love Uses Donated Flowers To Bring Joy To Others

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s common to see rows and rows of flowers at weddings, events and grocery stores. Well one local organization won’t let those beautiful bouquets go to waste. This week, we’re shining a light on this blooming non-profit that repurposes flowers to those who could use a smile. It’s called Scent with Love. President Ellen Gaus says the organization collects flower donations from weddings, events and grocery stores like Trader Joe’s. Then they deliver the flowers to those who could use a smile. Some organizations they have donated flowers to include Eden’s Farm, Hillman Cancer Center, the Ronald McDonald house, Harbour Senior Living, and dozens of other nursing homes, hospitals and non-profit organizations. For more information to volunteer, donate or suggest places to donate, contact Ellen at swlflowers@gmail.com or go to Scent with Love’s Facebook page.
CHARITIES
The Independent

10 best eco-friendly wrapping papers for making a sustainable swap this Christmas

There’s a lot of joy to be had in the festive season, but undoubtedly, there’s a lot of potential waste, too. Just think of the metres of wrapping paper (which is not all recyclable), to the bows, ribbons, gift packaging, unwanted gifts and food waste – it all begins to mount up. In fact, the UK is estimated to be 30 per cent more wasteful during the festive period, with more than 100 million bags of rubbish being sent to landfill after Christmas, according to the GWP group.While a more sustainable approach can be applied to many areas of...
ENVIRONMENT
lushome.com

Eco Friendly Christmas Garlands, Handmade Holiday Decorations

Eco-friendly Christmas garlands are perfect holiday decorations. DIY designs offer fantastic opportunities to enjoy Christmas decorating with the whole family. Handmade mini garlands created with cookies, popcorn, pinecones, sugar-glazed fruits, and berries are beautiful accents for Christmas tree decoration in eco style. Here are mini garland designs offering great alternatives to traditional holiday decorations. You can make eco garlands with various materials and creative combinations to make fun decorations for the winter holidays.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
corneliustoday.com

Eco-friendly holiday tips

Dec. 20. Greening your holidays will not only help the environment, but by simplifying what we do and how we do it, you might enjoy time with family and friends even more. Small actions help: If every family wrapped just three presents with recycled materials, that would save enough paper to cover 45,000 football fields.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
countryliving.com

The Cambridge children love this 'cheeky' Christmas decoration at grandma's house

There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious"...
WORLD
Mental_Floss

And the Award for Most Hated Holiday Gift Goes To…

If you waited this long to do your Christmas shopping, don't obsess over getting your loved ones the perfect present. Instead, aim to get them something that won't end up in the back of their closet until they regift it in 2022. There are no one-size-fits-all gifts that everyone on your list is guaranteed to love, but there are some universally hated items you should try to avoid, according to a 2020 survey.
LIFESTYLE
Shropshire Star

Schools ban glitter and cut back on Christmas decorations to be eco-friendly

Eco-conscious pupils, parents and teachers are demanding more action on the climate crisis during the festive season. Schools are banning non-biodegradable glitter and looking to ditch Christmas crackers amid calls to introduce more eco-friendly festive initiatives. One school asked pupils to bring in Christmas jumpers to swap them instead of...
ENVIRONMENT
Saipan Tribune

The gift that grows

Looking to give something to family or friends who love plants?. More and more of our loved ones have developed a thumb for gardening during this pandemic and what best way to show love to them than to fuel their passion and give them that one perfect gift that grows.
GARDENING
Saipan Tribune

Celebrate with a premium Christmas at Kensington

To celebrate Christmas with you, Kensington Hotel Saipan is ready to welcome local customers. Starting Dec. 24, Kensington’s restaurant outlets are ready to serve you with the best fine dining experience on the island. Along with deluxe room and pools, treat yourself to a premium Christmas at Kensington. On...
LIFESTYLE
Saipan Tribune

How to have a safe holiday

Christmas Day is right around the corner, and Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muña says it is still possible to reduce one’s COVID-19 risk in social gatherings. Muña urged the community last Friday to reconsider their planned gatherings, but if you choose to go through...
FESTIVAL
azpbs.org

Have a very merry Family Night with PBS KIDS

Make PBS KIDS part of your Christmas Eve celebration with Family Night specials featuring holiday stories with some of your favorite PBS KIDS characters, including Curious George, the Wild Kratts, Nature Cat and Arthur. The fun starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, 25 and 26!. Want to re-watch one...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Miami

Christmas Dinner Do’s & Don’ts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that the presents are opened, the next big thing on everyone’s minds on Christmas Day will be the mouth-watering feast. With family and friends coming over, some home chefs may be tempted to take a few shortcuts in favor of entertaining. This, however, could lead to problems, according to health experts, because it’s important to practice safe food handling to prevent food-borne illness. The food-borne illness affects one in six Americans every year. Safe food handling practices are the best way to protect your loved ones and ensure everyone enjoys their holiday meal. So how do you do that? Here...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

How to make Bubble and Squeak with your Christmas leftovers

If you’ve spent hours sweating away in the kitchen on Christmas Day, then there’s no better Boxing Day meal than Bubble and Squeak.The traditional British dish has been around since the 18th century when it mainly consisted of fried meat and cabbage, though nowadays the meal includes almost anything and everything leftover from dinner - as well as an egg thrown in for good measure.According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the rather peculiar name comes from the sounds made by the meat and as they are fried.Lucky for you, the dish is very quick and simple to whip up (even with...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy