Grace Christian Academy senior Miku Kimura has been awarded a full four-year scholarship to Wesleyan University in Connecticut as a Questbridge scholar. “Honestly, I was not expecting to receive the honor of becoming a Questbridge finalist. However, I am thankful for this recognition, and this experience will surely assist me as I embark on my college journey,” Kimura said when asked about this latest accomplishment.

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO