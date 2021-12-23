ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Making a Huge Effort to Get Kanye West On Board With Her New Relationship

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian zz/XPX/STAR MAX/IPx/AP.

If it looks like Kim Kardashian is taking baby steps in her new relationship with Pete Davidson, you are absolutely correct. Since she’s in the public eye and still dealing with her divorce from Kanye West, she’s doing her best to tiptoe around her ex’s hurt feelings.

West hasn’t been too pleased that Kim has moved on — and with someone else famous — but the SKIMS founder prefers to avoid that drama. To do that, she has been keeping her nights with Davidson like one big middle school outing: “group dates.” According to Page Six, she does this to “spare Kanye’s feelings” and that by “hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual” with Davidson. OK, that might sound like Kim is babying West a little too much, but it’s important to remember that he struggles with his mental health. She wants him to be healthy — mentally and physically — for the four kids they share together.

While it seems like Kim took a huge page from her sister Kourtney’s dating playbook by choosing the bad boy to date after coming off a major relationship, the insider believes she’s doing things much different than from her big sis and Travis Barker. “Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister does with Travis, the nonstop PDA photos.” Kim has been through a lot with West and she deserves happiness with Davidson, even if it turns out to be a short-lived fling.

There is plenty of opportunity for Kim to have alone time with her Saturday Night Live beau since her home in Los Angeles or mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs estate is in a gated community and away from prying eyes. If they are running around New York City, it’s easy to bring along a few decoys to make it look more platonic and less romantic. But it’s certainly a lot of effort to protect her ex, especially when he’s still hoping for a reconciliation.

